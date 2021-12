The newest poster for Dragon Ball Super's next movie has given us the first look at Vegeta in the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero! Toei Animation surprised Dragon Ball fans when it had announced that the anime was coming back with a new feature film now scheduled for a release next year in Japan. This was exciting considering all that Goku and Vegeta have gone through in the manga over the years since the anime ended, so fans were hoping to see the duo in action again with the release of this next movie. But Vegeta had been curiously absent.

COMICS ・ 1 DAY AGO