Peabody football players’ video sparks discipline

PEABODY — Superintendent of Schools Dr. Josh Vadala announced on Thursday that an investigation regarding an online video involving the Peabody Veterans Memorial High School football team engaging in inappropriate conduct has been completed.

The investigation found that the student-athletes violated both school policies and athletic codes of conduct, but their behavior did not qualify for the legal definition of bullying or hazing. The students have been disciplined and the Peabody Public Schools administration is determining an appropriate level of discipline for the coaching staff related to violations of school policies regarding student-athlete supervision, Vadala said.

The Peabody Police Department high-school resource officer and the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association were notified. The Peabody School Department is cooperating with the police department’s investigation, Vadala said.

In a statement, Vadala condemned the students’ actions and said that their actions have consequences that affect the entire school.

“We do not tolerate this type of behavior,” said Vadala. “Our school culture should reflect our best nature, of kindness and respect rather than inappropriateness, and we will make sure that students understand the impact their actions have on others. We took this matter seriously from the onset and addressed it in a manner consistent with our policies, procedures and values as a school community.”

The video in question took place on Nov. 18. Student-athletes entered a locker room without the supervision of their coach and staff. The video’s contents showed the athletes simulating sexual activity while clothed. One student-athlete is heard on video using racial and homophobic slurs, Vadala said.

On Saturday, Nov. 24, a parent approached a school official to discuss the video, which had been circulating among students on social media, Vadala said.

The investigation was launched immediately and identified multiple students involved. Administrators met with those students and their parents or guardians to determine the facts of what occurred. Students and family members cooperated fully, Vadala said.

Following the investigation, Peabody Public Schools is now requiring additional training for all student-athletes and all coaches on recognizing, preventing and responding to hazing and bullying. The district also will initiate a program of outside speakers who will address all students on hazing and cultural competency, Vadala said.

