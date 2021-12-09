ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goose Creek, SC

Goose Creek’s first brewery now open

By Jordan Cioppa
 6 days ago

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Goose Creek’s first ever brewery opened for business on Thursday.

Creek City Grill and Brewery combines Creek City Grill and Wide Awake Brewing Company under one roof.

“Every municipality in the Charleston area almost has a brewery now. So, now Goose Creek’s got their own brewery,” said Eric Roberts, one of the brewery’s owners.

The new business is inside of the city’s old fire station along Button Hall Avenue. Thursday’s opening is part of a larger effort to expand Goose Creek’s economy to match the city’s ever-growing population.

Goose Creek Mayor Greg Habib said a lot of thought went into deciding what was next for the fire station when it closed a few years ago.

“Instead of just selling it to the highest bidder, we could’ve sold it and Dollar General could’ve moved here. That’s not transformative. We wanted something to be transformative,” Habib said.

Owners said Creek City Grill and Brewery is a family friendly environment that offers and array of beers and food. The restaurant side of the business doesn’t open for another two months, however the brewery serves food too.

