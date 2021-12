LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A wanted woman in LaPorte County has been taken into custody after police say they found her hiding inside a refrigerator. Officer were dispatched to a home in the 2900 south block of U.S. 35 Sunday night just before 8:30 p.m. in reference to a 911 hang-up. When they arrived, they learned that 39-year-old Rabecca Rudd, who was wanted on three different arrest warrants, was possibly inside the home.

