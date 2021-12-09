Here’s the Trailer For Guy Ritchie’s OPERATION FORTUNE Starring Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza, Hugh Grant and Josh Hartnett

Matthew Vaughn goes back in time for a Kingsman prequel with tonally confused results. Part goofball comedy, part war drama, part action film, 20th Century Studios’ The King’s Man, which Disney releases December 22, stars Ralph Fiennes as Orlando Oxford, one of the early members of the secret Kingsman intelligence agency. Like his successors, he is suitably committed to fine tailoring and the aristocratic lifestyle, along with saving the world.
When his son Conrad (Harris Dickinson) comes of age, Orlando is ready to welcome the boy into the secret society — but it’s World War I, and Conrad is more interested in...
