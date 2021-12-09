ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Greenville homeless shelter gets $80,000 check to expand its work

By Ford Sanders
WNCT
WNCT
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T9wwi_0dInCh4g00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A local homeless shelter received a major check on Thursday that officials said will help them expand their services.

The Community Crossroads Center was awarded an $80,000 check from Home Builders Supply Company to help expand the organization’s care. Representatives with the family-owned business, which happens to be a neighbor of the shelter, said they want to help because they know homelessness is a complex issue.

“The shelter has been here ever since I can remember and they’ve done a lot of really good work in this community and it was only a natural fit for us to support them and we are just very blessed to be able to do so,” said Gary Blount, vice president of Home Builders and Supply Company.

The money is expected to help the shelter by demolishing and rebuilding a facility next to the center. Officials with Home Builders Supply Company said they are anxious to see the hard work pay off in ways to further help those in need.

“It’s so important that we have that community support. About 30% of our budget comes from grants, city, county, federal grants. 70% comes from donations,” said Janet Moye, board president elect and executive director of Community Crossroads Center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WNCT

Washington-Warren Airport awarded $20 million for infrastructure improvements

WASHINGTON, N.C. – Washington-Warren Airport is the recipient of state funding that will help bring jobs, businesses and private investment to Beaufort County. With efforts led by Representative Keith Kidwell, Washington-Warren was awarded $20 million in funding to support the airport’s economic development plans.   The awarded funding comes from a direct line item in recent […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

MUSC identifies three cases of Omicron variant in Charleston County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Medical University of South Carolina on Wednesday announced the COVID-19 variant, known as Omicron, has been detected in South Carolina. MUSC scientists in the Molecular Pathology Laboratory, which have been diligently processing positive COVID-19 samples on a weekly basis, have detected three cases of the variant during weekly sequencing runs […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Supply, NC
Greenville, NC
Society
City
Greenville, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville Parks and Rec celebrates its 25-year anniversary

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Jacksonville Parks & Recreation Department is celebrating its 25-year anniversary of the Jacksonville Commons Recreation Complex. The complex is home to a 32,267 square-foot facility and 119 acres filled with ball fields. At the celebration, Mayor Pro Tem Jerry Bittner, the former city manager from 1987-1999, and Ken Hagan, former recreation […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Onslow County Schools holds special board meeting, discusses school safety

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County Schools held a special board meeting Wednesday. One of the topics on the agenda was school safety.  The board held its annual briefing by the safety and security director, following the recent uptick of social media threats they’ve been seeing. The school board says the best thing parents can do is sit down with their […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Homeless Shelter#Nexstar Media Inc
WNCT

Medical officials share tips on toy safety this holiday season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Toys of all kinds are a huge hit for children all over the country this holiday season. However, what are some of the dangers that come along with them? When looking at buying your kids toys this season, safety officials say to look at stuffed animals, for example, that avoids the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
WNCT

Camp Lejeune celebrates its 81st anniversary

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Wednesday, Camp Lejeune celebrated its 81st anniversary. Both Onslow County and Camp Lejeune are commemorating the special moment. The military base first opened its base on Dec. 15th, 1940. The City of Jacksonville had about 873 people when the base opened, and the county remembers those landowners who moved the […]
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
WNCT

Medicaid now certifies kids for free lunch in eight more states

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has added eight states to the 19 where students receiving Medicaid coverage will be automatically added to the program offering free or reduced-price school lunches. Alabama, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, and South Carolina are now part of a demonstration program started in […]
POLITICS
WNCT

NCDOT to transform all-way stop to make Greene County intersection safer

WALSTONBURG, N.C. – A Greene County intersection is set to be transformed into an all-way stop next week to reduce the risk of serious crashes.  On Monday (Dec. 20), the N.C. Department of Transportation plans to install and implement the new traffic pattern at Speights Bridge Road and N.C. 91. Currently, traffic on N.C. 91 does not have to stop.   NCDOT crews will be adding stop […]
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

9 On Your Side Investigates: Fake ID frenzy in Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s a problem happening almost every weekend at bars and clubs. Pitt County is seeing the largest numbers of fake ID incidents in the state. Alcohol Law Enforcement said not only are fraudulent identifications becoming more popular, they’re also becoming harder to spot. “They’re really top of the market, and they’ve […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy