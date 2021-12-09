ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kemp pushes back on Perdue’s comment he wouldn’t certify 2020 election if he was governor

By Richard Elliot, WSB-TV
 6 days ago
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp pushed back Thursday against a statement attributed to his GOP challenger, former-Sen. David Perdue, in which Perdue said he would not have certified the November 2020 election had he been governor at the time.

“He might want to read the law,” Kemp said. “He didn’t want to certify the election? Then he needs to be running for secretary of state, not governor.”

Perdue announced Monday he would challenge Kemp for the GOP nomination for governor, setting up what could be a bruising primary.

Former DeKalb County CEO Vernon Jones also is a Republican candidate.

The nominee would go on to face the presumptive Democratic nominee, Stacey Abrams, in the general election.

Not long after Perdue jumped in the race, former President Donald Trump endorsed Perdue while at the same time criticizing Kemp and repeating his unsubstantiated claims of massive voter fraud in Georgia during the presidential election.

In a statement made to Axios, Perdue said he would not have certified the November 2020 vote.

“Not with the information that was available at the time,” he told Axios. “And not with the information that has come out now. They had plenty of time to investigate this, and I wouldn’t have signed it until those things had been investigated, and that’s all we were asking for.”

The Georgia Secretary of State investigated the election results and, after more than one recount, concluded, again, that Trump lost to then-candidate Joe Biden in Georgia.

Kemp insisted certifying that election was his constitutional duty.

“I took an oath to follow the law and the constitution of this state,” he said. “If (Perdue) wants to run for governor by not doing that and telling people that in advance, you know, he can certainly do that.”

Channel 2 Action News asked for an interview with Perdue this week, but was told his staff was working to set up interviews some time next week.

Kemp, speaking for the first time since Perdue’s announcement, said he plans to run on his record of handling the pandemic and the spike in violent crime in Atlanta.

Work Jeff
6d ago

"Kemp, speaking for the first time since Perdue’s announcement, said he plans to run on his record of handling the pandemic and the spike in violent crime in Atlanta." - Does that sound like a winning strategy to you?

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Lawsuit looks to ban election machines over use of QR codes

ATLANTA — Critics of Georgia’s elections were back in court Wednesday in Fulton County trying to ban the use of the voting machines used at every Georgia polling place. Wednesday’s hearing was not about overturning the 2020 election. Instead, the plaintiffs were trying to block the continued use of the $100 million in voting machines Georgia uses at every polling place in the state.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Report: 11 executions in 2021 mark three-decade low

CHICAGO — (AP) — States and the federal government carried out 11 executions this year, the fewest since 1988, as support for the death penalty has continued to decline. That's according to an annual report on the death penalty released Thursday, which was also sharply critical of the Supreme Court and its role in green-lighting executions. Three of the death sentences were carried out in January during an unprecedented run of federal executions that ended days before President Donald Trump left office. Annual executions have steadily declined since peaking at 98 in 1999.
U.S. POLITICS
#Georgia#Presidential Election#Gop#Republican#Democratic#Axios Perdue#State#Channel 2 Action News
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Citizenship agency charts new course with fiscal challenges

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — A month before being named to lead President-elect Joe Biden's transition team at the Department of Homeland Security, Ur Jaddou said the top priority at its agency that grants citizenship and visas should be a better handle on its roller-coaster finances. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services was on the brink of furloughing nearly 70% of its 20,000 employees that summer when, almost overnight, it declared it would end the year with a large surplus.
SAN DIEGO, CA
