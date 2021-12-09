ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taos, NM

Taos High students, alumni start petition for teacher put on leave

By KRQE Staff
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DJFD2_0dInBVOd00

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The community is rallying behind a Taos High School teacher put on leave after raising concerns about teacher safety. Honors teacher Francis Hahn spoke out after a threat to Taos High. The administration decided to keep students at home but told teachers to report to the building for remote learning.

Hahn, who also serves as the local union president, questioned the safety of the faculty and staff. He says he was then placed on leave. Now students and alumni from Taos High have created a Change.org petition to reinstate the teacher. It has more than 1,000 signatures.

They say while Hahn is out they aren’t learning. “They had teaching assistants come in so we practically had study hall,” one Taos High alum said.

“There was a lot of important work up in the air. We’re starting to prepare for the AP test and finally, yesterday was our first time back in there, it was a little bit of a lesson plan from Mr. Hahn,” said student Lilith Safford.

The school district says an independent investigation is underway. The Teacher’s Union has filed a charge against Taos Schools with the state’s Labor Relations Board for prohibited practice.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 1

Related
KRQE News 13

APS hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is kicking off a series of vaccination clinics for students, staff and families. The first one began Tuesday afternoon for APS employees at the Berna Facio Professional Development Center off Louisiana. The clinic continues until 6 p.m. Meanwhile, a clinic for all ages is set for Wednesday at Garfield […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe hosting vaccine clinics at Midtown

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is holding a new vaccination clinic beginning Thursday. Anyone over the age of 18 can get their shot at the Midtown Public Safety Building. They will only be offering the Moderna booster every Thursday through the end of the year. They start at 10 a.m. and […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Expo New Mexico averaging 300 COVID vaccinations a day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The State Fairgrounds is still serving as a mass vaccination site averaging about 300 patients a day. People didn’t have to wait long to get their shots. State officials say people are having a difficult time scheduling an appointment right now, with many trying to get their booster. They’re reminding everyone that […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Christmas display bringing the neighborhood together

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re out looking at Christmas lights, there’s one home you’ll want to drive by. A display attracts visitors from all over the state and neighbors come together to make it happen. “It started in California. I never did this before. I did the average. When I went out on the street […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
Education
City
Albuquerque, NM
Taos, NM
Education
City
Taos, NM
KRQE News 13

Harrell House Bug Museum forced to close

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular attraction says they’re being forced to close to make room for a big box store that’s taking over the space. The Harrell House Bug Museum has been in business for nearly a decade, teaching kids and adults alike how to love and appreciate insects, reptiles, and other creatures. Museum […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Investigation into liquor being served to minors results in closure of Albuquerque bar

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Following an investigation by New Mexico State Police, an Albuquerque bar has been shut down after authorities received complaints of minors being allowed inside. According to NMSP, its Special Investigations Unit conducted a compliance check on La Cantina Loca on December 3. During the investigation, NMSP reports that agents utilized minors who […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sunport receives STAR Facility Accreditation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque International Sunport has been recognized for its cleanliness and safety. The airport received a STAR Facility Accreditation from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council. To qualify, the Sunport had to establish and maintain a cleaning and prevention program designed to minimize risks associated with infectious diseases. The STAR Accreditation is good […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Unser
KRQE News 13

State of New Mexico to hold hiring event in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state of New Mexico is looking to fill more than a thousand jobs. Twelve agencies will be participating in a hiring event Wednesday afternoon. Available positions ranged from entry-level to upper management. The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions will be on hand to review applicant resumes and schedule interviews […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Las Cruces and Santa Fe boys basketball remain undefeated

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High school basketball was in full swing on Tuesday night across the state of New Mexico. Las Cruces played at Los Lunas and the Bulldawgs would improve their record to 8-0, after a 75-44 victory. Santa Fe would also improve its record to 8-0 on Tuesday night, as they came from behind […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Bernalillo Co. Commissioners approve new commission district boundaries

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Commissioners approved new boundaries for the county commission districts. The lines changed only slightly with one notable change moving parts of District 4, in the far north part of the county, into the northwest District 1. The reason is that census data shows, District 4 has grown disproportionately bigger in […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Local Union#Taos High School#Orion Center#Change Org#Ap#The Teacher S Union#Taos Schools#Labor Relations Board#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KRQE News 13

APD: Man found fatally shot in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has launched a homicide investigation after a man was found with a gunshot wound inside an apartment near Carlisle Blvd. and Candelaria Rd. Wednesday afternoon. No other information was provided. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Spring River Zoo restores first horse from Roswell carousel

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the oldest horses from the Spring River Zoo carousel in Roswell has now been restored. The carousel had endured a lot of wear and tear over the years and a restoration project for the carousel started a few years ago. Crews started with the lead horse. For now, it will […]
ROSWELL, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
KRQE News 13

No one hurt in drive-by shooting outside South Valley Hobby Lobby

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says no one was hurt during a drive-by shooting in a Hobby Lobby parking lot at Coors Blvd. and Rio Bravo Blvd. on Tuesday afternoon. At this point, the sheriff’s department does not have any suspects in custody, and investigators are reviewing surveillance videos from the area. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Tyler Kiehne commits to UNM football

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Los Lunas High School stand-out football player, Tyler Kiehne announced via Twitter on Tuesday night that he has committed to play at UNM. Kiehne just wrapped up his freshman season at UCLA.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Colorado reaches proposed settlement for 2015 mine spill

DENVER (AP) — A mining company has agreed to pay Colorado $1.6 million to resolve its liability for natural resource damage related to the 2015 Gold King Mine spill that fouled rivers in Colorado, New Mexico and Utah. The proposed consent decree with Sunnyside Gold Corp. follows Sunnyside settlements with New Mexico and the Navajo Nation earlier […]
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy