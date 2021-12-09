‘They are monsters’: 3 accused drug dealers indicted in death of Murfreesboro man, could be other victims

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three accused drug dealers now face a list of charges, including second-degree murder, in the fatal overdose death of a 28-year-old Murfreesboro man.

Narcotics detectives say the three suspects were known for selling heroin laced with fentanyl and could also be responsible for other overdoses across Rutherford County.

Walter “Tommy” Bowen, 42, of Smyrna, Travis Stanley, 29, and Madison Davis, 25, both of Murfreesboro, were served indictments on Thanksgiving Day.

“They were charged with second-degree murder and 19 drug-related charges,” said Larry Flowers, Public Information Officer for Murfreesboro Police. “You have to understand, the three individuals were known to distribute heroin laced with fentanyl, not only to residents here in the city of Murfreesboro but throughout Rutherford County.”

On April 22, Murfreesboro police were called to an apartment complex on Greenland Drive.

“I really wasn’t expecting it. I just came home from work with my daughter and we both walked into our apartment that we shared together and found him,” said Nicole Mullen-Holm, Mosher’s girlfriend. “I thought that he was asleep. But, I tried to wake him and I couldn’t get him to wake up.”

Detectives found a syringe and drugs near Mosher’s body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“He was honestly just the biggest character on earth. He was extremely generous and caring. He would give you the shirt off his back,” said Mullen-Holm.

Seven months later, three suspects were indicted for her boyfriend’s death.

“That was a shock to me that they were able to find two others, other than the person that I had already known about,” said Mullen-Holm.

Investigators now say Mosher may not have been the suspects’ only victim. Investigators are asking anyone who bought drugs from the three suspects or has a loved one who fatally overdosed, to call the police.

“If anyone had contact with these persons, if any of their loved ones may have overdosed or died — they are asking you to call because they want to make sure if they are responsible for other deaths that they are held accountable,” said Flowers.

The suspects are being held on bond at the Rutherford County Detention Center.

