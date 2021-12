Samantha Wilson (left) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin has published her first novel, The Girl Who Was Abused, based on a true story. Ms. Wilson’s father, Roderick Wilson (right), who is a retired accounting instructor at MATC, is a loving supporter of his daughter’s work. The book is launching in March 2022; for more information about the book you can reach Samantha Wilson at: lilsamdestiny@gmail.com.

