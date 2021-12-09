ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walleye sign high-scoring, physical forward Mitchell Heard

By By Mark Monroe / The Blade
 6 days ago

The Toledo Walleye signed veteran Mitchell Heard, a physical and high-scoring forward who is a former second-round pick of the Colorado Avalanche.

Heard, who has been playing overseas this season in Germany, was a point-per-game player in the ECHL.

The native of Newcastle, Ont., started this season playing for the Bietigheim Steelers in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL). He had 11 points with seven goals and four assists in 19 games.

Heard, who was selected in the 2012 NHL draft by Colorado, played the past four seasons in the DEL and posted 63 total points (21 G, 42 A) in 113 games played.

The 29-year-old last played in North America during the 2017-18 season. In 63 games with the Florida Everblades of the ECHL, Heard amassed 67 points (25 G, 42 A) that season.

Walleye coach Dan Watson said Heard brings a lot of things to the table.

“Mitch can provide offense, he will be used on all special teams, he will be another leader in the locker room, and will provide some physicality to our forward group,” Watson said. “He’s full of character and will fit well within our team.”

Overall, Heard has appeared in 119 games in the ECHL and has produced 128 points (53 G, 75 A). Heard has also collected 311 penalty minutes in his ECHL career with a plus-minus rating of plus-61 while playing for Fort Wayne, Florida, and Adirondack.

Heard also has played in 199 games at the American Hockey League level, scoring 14 goals to go along with 25 assists and 502 penalty minutes. He appeared in an AHL-high 63 games in the 2013-14 season for the then Lake Erie Monsters in Cleveland.

Before turning professional, the 6-foot, 200-pound forward spent four years in junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League with Plymouth. He produced 144 points (67 G, 77 A) in 171 contests. Heard also totaled 216 penalty minutes in the OHL.

The Walleye (13-5-0) continue a road trip to Iowa this weekend with games Friday and Saturday against the Heartlanders. They shut out Iowa 4-0 on Wednesday. Toledo has matched a season-high with five straight wins and has moved into first place in the ECHL Western Conference with 26 points.

