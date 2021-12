The Miami Dolphins have looked like a different team since the calendar flipped to November, as they’re on a five-game winning streak. After a bye, they will look to push their run to six games when they host the Jets as part of the Week 15 NFL schedule. Caesars Sportsbook is expecting the streak to continue, as it lists Miami as an 8.5-point favorite in the latest Week 15 NFL odds. Another win would tie for the Dolphins’ longest winning streak in the last 35 years.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO