Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Most pet parents would jump at the opportunity to take their pets with them everywhere, if they could. Sometimes it isn't possible, but with the right travel essentials it can be a lot easier. When you think of a pet carrier you might imagine a hard plastic crate, but thankfully there are more comfortable and dependable options out there. Whether you're traveling for the holidays or going on vacation with your furry companion, having a reliable pet carrier can make all the difference — especially if you're flying. Amazon has an abundance of options and we've rounded up five bags that are incredibly convenient.

PETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO