Here's Your First Look at 'Hot Mess Holiday,' Comedy Central's South Asian-Led Movie (Exclusive)

By Philiana Ng‍
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe holidays are about to get messy. Comedy Central gets into the festive season with Hot Mess Holiday, which features a largely South Asian cast led by stars and producers Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal. The film, which debuts this Saturday, kicks off when an overachieving young banker, Melanie...

#Comedy Central#South Asian#Hot Mess#Diwali
