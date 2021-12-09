ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, TX

Flint man sentenced to life in prison for murder of his 73-year-old stepfather

By Sharon Raissi
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30mjGr_0dIn7RTA00

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his 73-year-old stepfather.

A Smith County jury sentenced 35-year-old Christopher Earl on Thursday, according to the district attorney’s office.

UPDATE: 1 arrested, charged with murder in Anderson County after hostage situation

Officials said that Earl’s mother testified that she heard the victim, her husband, tell Earl that he needed to “get a job.” She said she heard something that sounded like someone getting punched, followed by the victim saying “you hit me.”

When she walked in, Earl’s mother testified that she saw Earl hit his stepfather in the face. She said that though she attempted to stop him, Earl punched his step father two more times in the face then pushed him and his mother to the ground.

Earl then grabbed a wooden cane nearby, which his stepfather used to help him walk, and hit his stepfather over the head and began kicking him, the DA’s office said. In the process, he reportedly also broke his mother’s arm as she tried to lie across her husband to protect him.

LIVE BLOG: Jury deliberations begin in sentencing phase of Tyler murder trial

Earl’s stepfather sustained two brain hemorrhages and eventually fell into a coma. He died from his injuries roughly three weeks later.

An autopsy showed his cause of death to be complications from blunt force trauma with the manner of death as homicide.

At punishment, the jury heard from members of the victim’s family and learned that Earl had three prior felony convictions.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas parents arrested for death of baby, feces found on walls with children locked in 103 degree room

MURCHISON, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texas parents were arrested for the death of their toddler along with alleged abuse of their two other young children. 25-year-old Daniel Dennis and 23-year-old Erin Dennis were arrested at their home on Tuesday after their 18-month-old child was found dead. They have two other children, a four-year-old and […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Flint, TX
Smith County, TX
Crime & Safety
Flint, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, TX
County
Smith County, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Titus County man wanted for stalking

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Titus County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking information regarding the whereabouts of 46-year-old Danny Dwayne Roach. He is wanted on a warrant for revocation of probation and stalking. According to the most recent information, Roach drives a white extended cab pickup that is either a Chevy or GMC. Anyone […]
TITUS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Murder#Prison#Stepfather#Da#Nexstar Media Inc
KETK / FOX51 News

VIDEO: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office release identity of suspect who allegedly held driver hostage in multi-county chase

Editor’s Note: This story contains graphic footage and details. Viewer discretion is advised. (UPDATE): Lufkin police released body camera footage of a hostage situation Monday night that ended with the suspect being shot in the neck. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of the suspect. The sheriff’s office said they responded to an […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KETK / FOX51 News

3 men accused of New Summerfield quadruple murder plead not guilty

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Three men accused of the quadruple murder in New Summerfield pleaded not guilty to capital murder charges on Thursday. During an arraignment hearing in Cherokee County, the attorneys for Dylan Welch, Billy Phillips and Jesse Pawlowski submitted not guilty pleas. Cherokee County District Attorney Elmer Beckworth said it is “premature […]
NEW SUMMERFIELD, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview teen identified in connection with drug-related shooting

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Longview police have arrested a Longview teen in connection with a shooting involving multiple victims that occurred on Dec. 6. The shooting reportedly happened on the 500 block of Fairlane Drive, but that was not the scene officers responded to. Instead, police responded to a report of shooting victims at Hospitality ER […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

724
Followers
352
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy