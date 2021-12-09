ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville apartment prices increased 12% in 2021

WZDX
WZDX
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — Apartment prices have gone up 12% in 2021 and 16% since 2019. Prices are changing because apartments are in such high demand. "There are more people coming in, and there just aren't places for them to...

www.rocketcitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
WZDX

Free grocery box giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 18

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Need help with food for yourself or your family?. Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church members will hold a free food box giveaway on Saturday, December 18, 2021, beginning at 8:00 a.m. Church members will distribute 400 Christmas food boxes filled with nonperishable and fresh food items....
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WZDX

Submit names for a new memorial to Space Program workers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Did you or someone you know work in Huntsville on the space program? You can add names to be remembered in an upcoming memorial project. The NASA/Marshall Retirees Association is behind an effort to create a memorial expected to be located at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WZDX

Gov. Ivey: 'Rebuild Alabama has made a great difference'

DECATUR, Ala. — The Decatur Rotary Club and Decatur Day Break Club on Monday welcomed Governor Kay Ivey as guest speaker. The governor spoke about updates on the 'Rebuild Alabama' project and its impacts on the state's infrastructure. She said since October 1, 2019, more than $400 million in...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Idaho State
Local
Alabama Business
Huntsville, AL
Real Estate
Alabama State
Alabama Real Estate
State
Alabama State
Huntsville, AL
Business
Huntsville, AL
Government
WZDX

Alabama lawmakers preview upcoming legislative session

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Alabama lawmakers came to Huntsville to give a preview of the upcoming legislative session. Lawmakers spoke about topics such as bettering our roads and education but they put an extra emphasis on ensuring all Alabamians have access to reliable Wi-Fi. "These are not things that you're...
ALABAMA STATE
WZDX

Decatur Fire & Rescue launches inaugural holiday bicycle drive

DECATUR, Ala. — The Decatur Fire and Rescue Department is launching its inaugural "Heating up the Holidays" bicycle drive. To participate, the department asks that you purchase a new children's bicycle at Target, Wal-Mart, or through Amazon as a donation. Bikes can be delivered to any Decatur Fire and Rescue station throughout the city or to the Decatur Public Safety Training Center located at 4119 Old Highway 31.
DECATUR, AL
WZDX

ADPH launches 'Alabama Unites Against COVID' campaign

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has introduced a new multimedia communications campaign stressing the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine as well as testing. The theme is “Alabama Unites Against COVID,” and highlights how people from all walks of life are joining each other in...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle#Luxury Apartment#Mortgage
WZDX

'Get Your Gift On' to shop and save locally!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — These are challenging times. The most effective thing we can do to fight COVID-19 is simple: Stay home. Unfortunately, there is a downside to staying home – it's catastrophic for our local businesses. Livelihoods are at stake. Can you imagine our community without incredible restaurants,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WZDX

What is Redstone Arsenal?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Whether you've lived in Huntsville your whole life or recently moved here, there's bound to be someone in either group who doesn't know what the Redstone Arsenal actually is. "There's so much that goes on out there. Things that impact us from a national, international and...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WZDX

UAB epidemiologist believes omicron variant may be 'less severe'

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The omicron variant has not been detected in Alabama yet. However, scientists and doctors say there still isn’t enough to know about this new mutation. It’s now the fifth variant of concern. FOX54's Keneisha Deas spoke with an Alabama epidemiologist on the research they do have so...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
WZDX

Northern Bypass Project approved by Huntsville City Council

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Next summer, expect to see some big changes on our roadways. Huntsville City council approved a contract for The Northern Bypass Project. During Thursday's city council meeting, council members voted and gave the green light for the $30 million dollar project. It's backed by The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT).
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WZDX

Huntsville City Council formally introduces redistricting plans

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville City Council at the council meeting on December 2 officially introduced the city's 2021 redistricting plans. The plans were presented and discussed at five public hearing meetings held throughout October and November at City Hall. Members of the public submitted three plans and the city's administration developed one plan they say was created using input from various city departments, the city council and the public.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WZDX

Gov. Kay Ivey cuts ribbon at FirstNet expansion at Redstone Arsenal

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on December 2 participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Redstone Arsenal marking the expansion of the FirstNet network. “The collaboration of the U.S. Army and FirstNet will provide U.S. Army public safety personnel – firefighters, law enforcement and security – at 72 Army installations including Redstone Arsenal with increased capabilities to communicate as effectively and efficiently as possible, to best protect themselves and those they serve,” said Governor Ivey. “We are honored to have the U.S. Army Materiel Command headquartered in Alabama and proud to celebrate the FirstNet build at Redstone Arsenal.”
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WZDX

Huntsville City Schools to continue masking with new 'Mask Matrix' procedure

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville City Schools (HCS) Board of Education unanimously voted to update its masking policy at a special board meeting on Monday, November 29. "The superintendent's team has worked in conjunction with local health care experts and other community leaders to create a Mask Matrix that allows for flexibility within our schools," the proposal reads. "This proposed Mask Matrix was intentionally developed to allow for transparency using data that is readily available to all take holders in order to help our families understand the District's masking procedure for the second semester and make the best decision for their child."
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WZDX

WZDX

Huntsville, AL
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Huntsville local news

 https://www.rocketcitynow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy