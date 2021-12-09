Huntsville apartment prices increased 12% in 2021

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on December 2 participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Redstone Arsenal marking the expansion of the FirstNet network. “The collaboration of the U.S. Army and FirstNet will provide U.S. Army public safety personnel – firefighters, law enforcement and security – at 72 Army installations including Redstone Arsenal with increased capabilities to communicate as effectively and efficiently as possible, to best protect themselves and those they serve,” said Governor Ivey. “We are honored to have the U.S. Army Materiel Command headquartered in Alabama and proud to celebrate the FirstNet build at Redstone Arsenal.”

