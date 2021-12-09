Legendary Nintendo engineer passes away at 78

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Best Buy is launching a new wave of deals for just gamers (and those who shop for them) this holiday season. During 15 Days of Gaming, Best Buy will be offering a major discount on one gaming product each day. The deals will be rolling out from now through Dec. 23. Day One came in heavy with its first big discount, offering The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for just $30. This is the lowest price we've seen since Black Friday's low of $27, but note that this deal only applies to the physical, cartridge version of the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO