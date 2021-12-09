ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legendary Nintendo engineer passes away at 78

By Julian Dossett
CNET
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe legendary designer and engineer behind Nintendo's early home gaming consoles passed away on Dec. 6 at the age of 78. Masayuki Uemura played a central role in the creation of the Nintendo Famicom and Super Famicom during...

