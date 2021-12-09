ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

How we took care of ourselves in 2021

By Paul Solman
PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When 2021 rolled around, the availability of COVID vaccines brought hope, relief and protection, but it wasn’t a cure-all for the emotional turmoil many felt. If 2020 had been gripped by fear over the novel coronavirus, 2021 was heavy with exhaustion. Since the early days of the pandemic,...

www.pbs.org

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

Why and How We Emotionally Distance Ourselves from Others

When interacting with other people, many of us experience some anxiety. Whether it's an introduction to a new person, a chat at the mailbox with a neighbor, or even a dinner with an intimate partner, any degree of self-disclosure can be scary. It can be so intimidating that our unconscious desire to avoid it is powerful enough to sabotage some of these interactions from the moment they begin.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Oregon State
EatThis

COVID Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

Winter is here and as COVID cases are rising in some states and areas, a surge is likely to take place. Taking certain precautions like being vaccinated, wearing a mask, social distancing and washing your hands does help, but catching COVID is still a possibility. The virus affects everyone a bit differently, but there are common symptoms to watch out for that can sometimes happen in a pattern. Eat This, Not That! Health talked to experts who explained symptoms to watch out for and the order they can take place in. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting Jan. 3

The country is on high alert as the Omicron variant begins its rapid spread throughout the U.S.—all while the Delta surge continues to run rampant. With COVID far from contained, health officials are doing everything in their power to try to prevent outbreaks. For some, that's meant a return to mask mandates, and for others, stricter laws concerning what activities require proof of vaccination. As cities prepare for a spike in COVID cases, some are introducing new restrictions on unvaccinated residents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice Care#Photography#Depression#Home Care#Covid
Insider

Overwhelmed and 'heartbroken' Minnesota doctors took out a full-page newspaper ad to beg people to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Doctors in Minnesota pleaded in a full-page newspaper ad for people to get vaccinated. Executives from nine healthcare systems signed the letter, which was published in the Minneapolis Star Tribune. The doctors detailed how their ERs were "overfilled," encouraging people to get vaccinated. Overworked doctors reaching their breaking point in...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Axios

Canada bans LGBTQ conversion therapy

Canada approved legislation Wednesday banning conversion therapy practices throughout the country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Wednesday. Why it matters: The measure makes promoting and profiting off of conversion therapy a criminal offense, according to Canada's Justice Department. The bill also authorizes courts to order the removal of conversion therapy advertisements.
IMMIGRATION
The Atlantic

Don’t Be Surprised When You Get Omicron

My breakthrough infection started with a scratchy throat just a few days before Thanksgiving. Because I’m vaccinated, and had just tested negative for COVID-19 two days earlier, I initially brushed off the symptoms as merely a cold. Just to be sure, I got checked again a few days later. Positive. The result felt like a betrayal after 18 months of reporting on the pandemic. And as I walked home from the testing center, I realized that I had no clue what to do next.
PUBLIC HEALTH
expressnews.com

Pants on Fire: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. falsely claims COVID-19 vaccine is 'deadliest ever made'

COVID-19 ushered in the biggest vaccination campaign in history. And a relentless disinformation campaign about vaccines quickly followed. One of the latest controversial statements about the vaccines came from Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, and one of the biggest sources of anti-vaccine rhetoric today, as he spoke to Louisiana lawmakers.
U.S. POLITICS
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy