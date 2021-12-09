ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former SpaceX Engineer’s Platform for Makers of EV, Rockets and Air Taxis Raises $14M

By Samson Amore
 6 days ago
Led by a former SpaceX engineer, First Resonance makes software for aerospace and electric car makers to manage their inventory, supply chain and manufacturing process.

Over the last year, the company has seen revenue shoot up 500% year-over-year and their customer base has doubled, according to the startup. This week, it raised a $14 million Series A to build out its flagship platform, ION.

CEO and co-founder Karan Talati wouldn’t share specific revenue figures but said two of the companies it works with, Santa Cruz-based Joby Aviation and Alameda-based Astra, went public over the last year which accelerated their demand for his company’s products.

“As their needs and their companies grow, our factory operating system is keeping up with them and growing into new needs,” Talati said.

While the three-year old company was originally created to service aerospace manufacturers, Talati and the team decided to target manufacturing across several industries in order to maximize its revenue potential.

“What all these companies have in common is some of these trends of electrification of moving towards (3D printing), to having kind of cyber-physical systems,” he said.

First Resonance’s team has grown from seven full-time employees earlier this year to 20 now, and there’s plans to hire more engineers. The company is based in Downtown LA but continues to work remotely during the pandemic.

Some of the changes coming to the ION platform will include tools to help manufacturing plants manage their supply chains, including allowing them to track inventory, parts purchasing and receipts. ION also has a function that can analyze these and other supply chain data to give builders a forecast of what they need to do in order to meet deadlines.

First Resonance has raised $19.3 million since its 2018 launch following this round. The Series A was led by new investor Craft Ventures, a heavy-hitting VC firm based in San Francisco. Craft Ventures has invested in and sold companies including Dapper Collectives (Brud), Bird, CloudKitchens, financing platform Affirm and Airbnb. The firm was also an early investor in SpaceX, where Talati worked as an engineer for three years. Existing investors Wavemaker Partners, Fika Ventures, Stage VP and Blue Bear Capital, which led First Resonance’s $3.5 million seed round in February, also participated in this round.

Talati said First Resonance isn’t targeting an IPO or sale any time soon, but said Craft is an important new backer because “they have an investment in a fast-scaling software-as-a-service business” like First Resonance.

dot.LA

OpenX to Pay $2M for Collecting Data on Children

OpenX, a Pasadena-based ad tech company, agreed to pay $2 million to settle allegations that it amassed troves of data on children as it flaunted regulations intended to protect data privacy. The venture-backed firm used code to “inadvertently” pull location specific data from users even when they opted out and...
PASADENA, CA
brentwoodnewsla.com

Former SpaceX Engineer Opening Robotic Pizza Restaurant

Stellar Pizza, a new robotic pizza restaurant concept from a former SpaceX engineer, is set to open in early 2022. You read that correctly, robotic pizza. Unlike the robotic delivery services that already exist, at Stellar Pizza, the robots themselves will make the food. This is the brainchild of Benson Tsai, formerly an engineer at SpaceX, and Brian Langone and James Wahawisan. Originally, the trio was attempting to create a better pizza maker when they started out in 2019. Today, they have created a pizza making machine that makes pizza without being touched by human hands that is automated to complete that task in five minutes. Robots will fabricate the pies based on the chef-created menu.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Rockets#Startup#Spacex Engineer#Air Taxis#Ion#Joby Aviation#Astra#First Resonance#Downtown La#Craft Ventures#Vc
IFLScience

Elon Musk Says SpaceX Will Make Its Rocket Fuel From Thin Air

- How people are supposed to “join” is not clear. That's just one of the many questions relating to the work that are yet to be answered. The rush of joy-flights to the edge of space has prompted criticism of the damage such missions are doing to the atmosphere, even from other one-percenters. Unlike Blue Origin or Virgin Galactic, SpaceX is somewhat shielded because the assistance it is providing to NASA's research benefits more than a tiny fragment of a percent of humanity.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Los Angeles Business Journal

SpaceX Acts to Launch Mars-Bound Rockets From Florida

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. commenced construction in Florida on a launchpad to send its Starship Mars rocket to the red planet. The Hawthorne-based company is assembling the pad at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, according to tweets from Elon Musk, SpaceX’s chief executive. “Construction of Starship orbital launch pad...
FLORIDA STATE
TechCrunch

SF’s Tradeshift, a supply chain finance platform, raises $200M

Tradeshift has a portfolio of enterprise SaaS, marketplace and fintech products serving a B2B marketplace. The company said the capital would be used to “optimize Tradeshift growth and balance sheet to continue scaling the business.” Tradeshift helps buyers and suppliers digitize their invoice processing, automate the workflows for accounts payable and scale up.
BUSINESS
teslarati.com

SpaceX fires up rocket for second NASA spacecraft launch in two weeks

SpaceX says it has successfully static fired Falcon 9 ahead of the company’s second scientific NASA spacecraft launch in just two weeks. On November 24th, SpaceX successfully launched the small Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft, marking Falcon 9’s first direct interplanetary launch and the rocket’s first flight-proven mission for NASA’s Launch Service Program (LSP). Now, as early as 1am EST (06:00 UTC) on Thursday, December 9th, SpaceX is on track to launch an even tinier NASA spacecraft known as the Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer or IXPE. A telescope designed to survey some of the most extreme environments in the known universe, IXPE was originally meant to launch on the small but expensive and oft-delayed Pegasus XL rocket and weighs about 325 kilograms (720 lb) as a result.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

SpaceX breaks rocket launch record with latest Starlink mission

SpaceX has broken its own launch record for the number of rockets sent to space in a single year.The latest Starlink mission saw another batch of internet satellites delivered to low-Earth orbit, lifting off from Cape Canaveral in Florida on Thursday. It marked the 27th successful launch for the private space firm in 2021, beating the 26 launches it achieved in 2020.Up to six more launches are planned before the end of the year, while 2022 could see even more lift offs for SpaceX.The Falcon 9 rocket launched 48 Starlink satellites into orbit, bringing the total constellation size to more...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
idropnews.com

Top Apple Car Engineer Leaves for Air Taxi Startup | Is Project Titan at Risk?

Another former Tesla engineer has left Apple’s automotive team for seemingly greener pastures, the latest in a series of big recent shakeups to hit Project Titan. In fact, it’s fair to say that Apple has lost more senior employees from its car team in 2021 than in all previous years combined. However, it’s also made a few significant additions, leading us to believe that this could be more about a change in direction than a harbinger of doom for Apple’s automotive plans.
BUSINESS
Austin American-Statesman

Is Elon Musk's SpaceX in financial peril due to engine production woes?

A looming production problem could mean trouble on the horizon for Elon Musk's aerospace company. SpaceX could face bankruptcy if it can't ramp up its engine production, Musk said in a recent companywide email. Musk also called some employees back to work over the Thanksgiving weekend to work on SpaceX’s Raptor engine line, a situation he described as a “crisis.” SpaceX's Raptor engines are a family of full-flow stage combustion cycle rocket engines designed for use in Starship launch vehicles.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
bizjournals

Apple car unit loses key engineers to Joby, Archer air taxi upstarts

Apple Inc. reportedly has lost a number of key engineers in its self-driving car project to a pair of Silicon Valley air taxi companies in recent weeks. One of them joined Santa Cruz-based Joby Aviation Inc. and three are now with that company's Palo Alto-based rival, Archer Aviation Inc. Bloomberg...
BUSINESS
