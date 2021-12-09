ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Former PCPD officer gets jail time for battery charge

By WMBB-TV Staff
WMBB
WMBB
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UeXtt_0dIn4HmV00

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A former police officer, convicted of battery for hitting a handcuffed suspect in the chest while he was on the ground, was sentenced to 15 days in the Bay County Jail followed by 12 months of probation on Thursday.

43-year-old, Eric Conley, was fired from the Panama City Police Department following the November 12, 2020 incident. Conley was found guilty at trial on December 1.

Former PCPD officer guilty of battery misdemeanor for hitting a victim

He was taken into custody Thursday to begin serving his sentence.

County Court Judge Shane Vann granted prosecutor Bob Pell’s request that Conley be adjudicated guilty and denied a defense request that the defendant be allowed to serve his sentence on weekends. Pell and fellow prosecutor, Dustin Miller, presented the case at trial.

Judge Vann also ordered the defendant to pay $800 in fines and complete an anger management class before his probation ends.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WMBB

Okaloosa man found guilty in attempted murder trial

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man who shot at several people during a rampage in April of 2019 was convicted of attempted murder and now faces life in prison. An Okaloosa County jury found Jimi McDonald guilty of attempted first-degree felony murder; burglary of an occupied dwelling while armed with a firearm; burglary of […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Chipley man arrested after stabbing

CHIPLEY – A Chipley man is in custody following a stabbing that took place Wednesday at Summerbrook Apartments, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. News 13’s media partners, The Washington County News, is reporting that deputies responded to a report of a physical altercation at the apartment complex on Orange Hill Road around 12:30 […]
CHIPLEY, FL
WMBB

Franklin County juvenile case ends with armed robbery arrest

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Over the last few weeks, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office raised an alarm about state services to children in their area. Deputies had been searching for one particular teenager and on Saturday it ended with that teenager’s arrest. Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith condemned DCF and DJJ for not helping […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bay County, FL
Bay County, FL
Crime & Safety
Panama City, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Panama City, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WMBB

Lynn Haven Police Chief says disturbance at Mowat could’ve been avoided

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The arrest of three teens involved in Monday’s disturbance at Mowat Middle School has Lynn Haven officials calling for changes.  Police say the guns the teens brought to the school were stolen from an unlocked car at a nearby apartment complex.  Lynn Haven Police Chief Rickie Ramie described Monday’s situation […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

BCSO: 3 arrested after drug bust in Panama City Beach

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said three people have been arrested after an illegal narcotics investigation. Larry Eugene Moore, 57, James Stephens Wilson, 60, and Tammy Lee Moore, 55, were arrested by BCSO investigators after reportedly seizing more than a pound of meth and over $10,000 cash. BCSO said the […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcpd#Nexstar Media Inc
WMBB

Destin man stabbed to death outside nightclub

DESTIN, Fla (WKRG) — A 36-year-old man was found stabbed in the neck in the parking lot outside Lucky’s Rotten Apple Wednesday morning in Destin. The Okaloosa County Sheriffs Office (OCSO) said deputies found the victim, a resident of Destin, after midnight with a deep cut to his neck. OCSO said the deputy performing life-saving […]
DESTIN, FL
WMBB

One killed in Calhoun County crash

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 74-year-old man was killed in a crash in Calhoun County Tuesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. It happened just after 6 p.m. on State Road 20 west of State Road 73. A tractor-trailer was heading east on State 20 when he crossed into the westbound lane and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Former Lynn Haven mayor seeks dismissal of criminal charges

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The former mayor of Lynn Haven is seeking to have the corruption charges against her dropped and says in court filings that she was the whistleblower that brought the situation to light.  Margo Anderson and James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, have now both filed motions that seek to […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WMBB

WMBB

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
766K+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy