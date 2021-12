A Texas auto executive has been indicted in the contract killing of his ex-girlfriend and her former boyfriend, the Justice Department said. Three other men were also arrested over the murder-for-hire kidnapping plot. Erik Charles Maund, a businessman with his family’s Maund Auto Group, allegedly hired the trio—an Austin security specialist, a purported member of the Israeli Defense Force, and a special operations U.S. Marine—to kill the pair, identified as Holly Williams and William Lanway. Their bodies were discovered at a Tennessee construction site in March 2020, according to a federal indictment unsealed earlier this week.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO