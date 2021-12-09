ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah running back TJ Pledger declares for the NFL draft

By Josh Witzel
ABC4
 6 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – After transferring from Oklahoma, Utah running back TJ Pledger will declare for the NFL draft after his one year at Utah.

The junior from Pacoima California rushed for 671 yards on 97 attempts for the Utes. Averaging 6.9 yards a carry and scoring six touchdowns.

Pledger also caught 10 passes for 107 yards.

Pledger’s best game of the season came against Arizona. He started in place for the injured Tavion Thomas. Pledger rushed 25 times for 119 yards and two touchdowns.

He went over 100 yards rushing four times, against Washington State, Stanford, Arizona, and Colorado.

In his lone year with the Utes, he set a record for the longest run from scrimmage in Utah history. Taking a carry near his own goal line and going 96 yards for the touchdown.

Pledger’s last game as a college athlete will be at the Rose Bowl as Utah takes on Ohio State on New Years Day.

The 2022 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 28th, and ends on Saturday, April 30th.

iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Released Quarterback On Monday

The Green Bay Packers quarterback room got a little smaller on Monday. The team announced that its parting ways with practice squad QB Danny Etling. General Manager Brian Gutekunst informed media of the transaction. Etling was signed by the Packers last week to provide some positional depth in wake of...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Auburn star Bo Nix makes shocking transfer announcement

Bo Nix is taking his talents somewhere else. That’s after he announced on Instagram that he is transferring from the Auburn Tigers football program. “This decision has been the toughest I have ever made. I have made so many decisions for Auburn, and now it’s time to do what’s best for me. It’s time that I move on to the next chapter in my life. To reach further goals, I’ve decided it’s best to be a grad transfer and find a new start somewhere else. I make this decision with a heavy heart and a lot of growing pain.”
AUBURN, CA
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Utah State
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Surprising Panthers News

It’s pretty rare – OK, extremely rare – to see an NFL team play multiple quarterbacks. It can happen at the college level, on occasion, but at the professional level, you almost never see it. You’ll apparently be seeing it with the Panthers, though. On Sunday,...
NFL
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Makes His Opinion On Dak Prescott Very Clear

Recently, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has not played particularly well. In his last four games, Prescott has thrown four touchdowns and five interceptions and just has not looked as sharp throwing the football as he did earlier in the season. It’s unclear if this is merely a slump, a...
NFL
FanBuzz

Who is Lincoln Riley’s Wife?

Lincoln Riley may be young, but he’s already one of college football‘s premier coaches. He proved his pedigree on the field by leading the Oklahoma Sooners to four-straight Big 12 championships and three-straight College Football Playoff semifinal appearances. Despite falling short in the Rose Bowl, Orange Bowl and Peach Bowl...
NFL
WIS-TV

Former Oklahoma QB transfers to USC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler announced Monday he is transferring to the University of South Carolina. Rattler said in a tweet, “Excited for the next chapter! #SpursUp.” University of South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer retweeted the message. This news comes after the top...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Look: Text From Packers Quarterback’s Wife Going Viral

Kurt Benkert’s wife passed the vibe check. On Tuesday, the Packers backup quarterback shared a funny text from his wife after Sunday’s 45-30 win. For the first time in four NFL seasons, Benkert dressed for the game and saw his first NFL action. The 26-year-old played two snaps, kneeling both times to seal the Packers’ win. After his career-high in playing time, Benkert got a notification from his wife.
NFL
NFL
Sports
Stanford University
Football
Sports
dawgnation.com

BREAKING: Georgia legacy OL Drew Bobo flips his commitment from Auburn to Georgia

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry is about the decision made today by Georgia legacy Drew Bobo of Auburn High School in Alabama. =============================================================. Georgia Bulldog legacy Drew Bobo committed to Auburn earlier this year. When he did,...
GEORGIA STATE
FanSided

KC Chiefs work out former Cowboys running back

The Kansas City Chiefs look like they should be fairly confident in the first few layers of talent in the backfield, but general manager Brett Veach is always looking for further depth and potential prospects, which is why they recently hosted running back Brendan Knox for a free agent workout, per NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.
NFL
FanSided

5 ideal transfer destinations for USC QB Kedon Slovis

Former USC Trojans starting quarterback Kedon Slovis has entered the transfer portal. With the USC football program in a bit of transition under new head coach Lincoln Riley, former Trojans starting quarterback Kedon Slovis has opted to enter the transfer portal this offseason. The under-recruited signal-caller from Scottsdale, Arizona put...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

USC QB Kedon Slovis makes transfer decision after Lincoln Riley’s arrival

The USC Trojans figure to have a new face under center in 2022, as quarterback Kedon Slovis has reportedly entered the transfer portal, according to college football insider Pete Thamel. Slovis’ decision to enter the portal comes less than two weeks after it was announced that Lincoln Riley would take over as head coach at USC, though it’s unclear if Riley’s arrival is related to Slovis’ impending departure.
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Deion Sanders Very Clear

On Wednesday afternoon, Deion Sanders and Jackson State shocked the college football world with one of the team’s signings. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, had been committed to Florida State entering today. Sanders and company worked their magic and ended up luring the top recruit away from the Seminoles.
NFL
ABC4

