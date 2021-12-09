ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Titans have perfect opponent on tap to end skid: Jaguars

There's no cure for a losing streak quite like playing the Jacksonville Jaguars. There's no cure for a losing streak quite like playing the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars (2-10) have helped four opponents end multi-game skids this season, including three in the past six weeks. The Tennessee Titans (8-4)...

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Five things to know about the Tennessee Titans, the Steelers' Week 15 opponent

The Steelers return home to face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at Heinz Field. Here are some things to know about the AFC South foe. Running has not been easy without Derrick Henry — What was a prolific attack with the All-Pro back leading the charge has gone at least 30 yards under its season average in four of the five games since he was lost to a foot injury early last month. D’Onta Foreman has assumed the most carries, but he’s gone for 47 yards or fewer in all of those four games. Only a 270-yard effort for the offense against New England on Nov. 28 stands out as a characteristic effort. And it didn’t even result in much, as the Titans were thumped by a 36-13 margin that day. Some reports in the past week have suggested Henry may return before the playoffs begin, so this group still could find its stride when the games start to matter more. It does not appear he’s any threat to play against the Steelers, though. Definitely a good thing for them after what Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook did to them Thursday night.
NFL
The Decatur Daily

Titans turn it around against woeful Jaguars

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans returned from their much-needed bye week and got their first home shutout since 2000. On Sunday, the Titans bested AFC South rival Jacksonville 20-0 thanks to a defense that intercepted Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence four times. It was an about-face from the previous two...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

The Colts hosted S Will Redmond for a workout on Tuesday. The team later signed him to the practice squad. (Aaron Wilson) Regarding the situation between Jaguars WR Marvin Jones and HC Urban Meyer, the veteran receiver indicated that he spoke with Meyer about a matter that was “brought to his attention,” but didn’t elaborate on further details. (Michael DiRocco)
