DMV will offer walk-in services on Wednesdays

Starting on Wednesday, Dec. 15, customers will have the choice to walk in for services on Wednesdays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays at all 75 customer service centers. However, customers will have to make appointments on Mondays and Fridays.

“To provide the best possible service to all Virginians, we continually assess how, when, and where Virginians want to access their DMV. Throughout the pandemic, dmvNOW.com became even more popular so we added to the slate of over 50 online services. People love the convenience of our neighborhood DMV Select and mobile DMV Connect programs so we expanded each,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “After evaluating our new in-person hybrid service model, our data shows a need to fine-tune the balance of walk-in and appointment days. We want customers to customize their DMV experience through our many service options and we will continue to work hard to enhance those options for them.”

The DMV also offers several other service options including:

More than 50 services available online

Driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals can be completed by mail

Customers can drop off a title after purchasing a vehicle from an individual and not a dealer

Partner offices have vehicle-related services

Appointments can be made through DMV service with the agency’s mobile teams

If you would like to use the walk-in service, you are asked to cancel your appointment. Appointments for Dec. 15 or later will be automatically rescheduled for a new date near the original appointment.

