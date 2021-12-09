ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wind gusts of 60 mph expected Friday night

By David Murray, GreatFalls
Great Falls Tribune
 6 days ago
December is typically Montana's windiest month, and thus far it has exceeded expectations.

The National Weather Service has issued a new High Wind Watch for much of Montana east of the Rocky Mountain Front. Strong winds with gusts up to 60 miles per hour or even greater in some isolated areas are forecast to begin developing along the front early Friday evening before expanding east into adjacent portions of north central Montana Friday night.

As of Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service forecast an 80% probability of wind gusts in excess of 55 mph, along and west of the Interstate 15 corridor and extending east across Judith Basin county. The winds are expected to peak early Saturday morning with some potential for gusts greater than 70 mph as far east as Cut Bank, and up to 90 mph along the immediate slopes of the Rocky Mountain Front.

High Wind Watches have been issued for Cascade, Toole, Pondera, Teton and Judith Basin counties, and include the communities of Stanford, Raynesford, Brady, Shelby, Hobson, Fairfield, Cascade, Dutton, Great Falls, Conrad, Sunburst, and Belt.

The winds are expected to subside by Sunday, but to remain breezy through Monday. The longer range forecast calls for cool temperatures and a better chance of precipitation by Wednesday.

