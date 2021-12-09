ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinez, CA

Car Smashes Into Front of CVS Store in Martinez

 6 days ago

MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — A vehicle plowed into the fron of a CVS store in Martinez Thursday, injuring the driver.

The crash happened at the CVS at 560 Center Ave. at about 12:10 p.m.

The driver was being treated by emergency personnel; it was not immediately known whether she was taken to a hospital.

Car drives into Center Avenue CVS in Martinez (CBS)

Martinez police were still determining what caused the silver Hyundai Sonata to accelerate and crash into a wall and glass window area.

No other injuries to store customers or employees were reported.

Fire crews were working to winch the car out of the store.

IN THIS ARTICLE
