Boston Opens New Vax Clinics As Federal Officials Greenlight Boosters For 16-17-Year-Olds

BOSTON (CBS) – As the FDA and CDC gave the green light for 16- and 17-year-olds to get Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots, Massachusetts’ Vaxfinder website is taking longer to reflect the change, and pharmacy websites were not yet scheduling booster appointments for that age group Thursday.

“I love to see when they approved these things, especially among younger and younger generations,” said Lynda Duray, of Boston, who got her booster Thursday. “A lot of those generations aren’t as careful with mask-wearing and social distancing, so the more people that can be protected, the better.”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu pledged to make it easier and more convenient for people to get shots. “When it comes to our teenagers, when it comes to our young kids, it’s really important to get people where they’re at,” she said. At a pop-up clinic at Boston City Hall, Mayor Wu got her own booster. “We are working against the clock right now as we see new variants coming, as we see a surge headed into the winter.”

But with the new rush, some say getting an appointment has been a challenge. “I had looked at a few local pharmacies, but they were booking really far out, and this got me here earlier,” said Erin Mooney.

Federal health officials have approved only Pfizer for 16 and 17-year-olds. The company says its additional shot increases protection 25-fold against the new variant. “I’m going home for the holiday, so I figured I’d just get it before I travel,” said Patrick McAllister, who got his booster at the City Hall clinic.

“It’s always good to have it,” said Prema Andrew, who also got a third shot Thursday. “To protect…not only yourself,other people also.”