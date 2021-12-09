ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

Juveniles possess gummies containing an illegal substance

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aSUFx_0dIn306s00

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department were sent out on December 8 on a report that two juveniles ingested some THC gummies.

THC is a substance that is currently considered illegal to possess. The juveniles were observed by medical staff for possible complications due to the ingestion of the THC gummies.

Pill panic: experts, lawmakers concerned over gas station supplement

Delta 8 THC products are commonly sold over the counter at local businesses. However, some have been found to contain Delta 9 THC, making it illegal to sell and possess. The juveniles had Delta 9 THC.

The Henderson Police Department is currently investigating this incident, and asks that if anyone has any information on this case please contact their department at (270) 831-1295 or Henderson Crime Stoppers at (270) 831-1111.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henderson, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Henderson, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Shooting leads to three victims taken to the hospital

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police tell Eyewitness News three people have been taken to the hospital following a shots fired call. EPD says they were dispatched around 5:45 p.m Tuesday evening. Police say when officers arrived to the 800 block of Kirkwood Drive, they found three victims who had been shot. They say at least […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juveniles#Weather#Crime Stoppers#Police#Eyewitness News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WEHT/WTVW

Target’s holding a TOYnado drive

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A Target in Evansville is hosting a toy drive. The East Side Target is holding a Christmas drive for families from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday. The drive will be accepting new or slightly used toys. Jackets, shoes, water, and gift wrapping materials will also be accepted. All toys […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

How to prevent a Christmas tree fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Some people like fake Christmas trees in their homes, but others like live ones. On December 16 at 9:00 a.m., the Evansville Firefighters Local #357 will be holding a demonstration on what happens if those live trees are not cared for properly. The Evansville Fire Department invites the public to view […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson pitches in with tornado relief efforts

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The City of Henderson says they have been pitching in with recovery and relief efforts “in the spirit of helping neighbors under duress.” The efforts come after the aftermath of last Friday night’s historic tornado that plowed through western Kentucky. Chief Scott Foreman made Henderson Fire Department available at the state […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
953K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy