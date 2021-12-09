Juveniles possess gummies containing an illegal substance
HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department were sent out on December 8 on a report that two juveniles ingested some THC gummies.
THC is a substance that is currently considered illegal to possess. The juveniles were observed by medical staff for possible complications due to the ingestion of the THC gummies.Pill panic: experts, lawmakers concerned over gas station supplement
Delta 8 THC products are commonly sold over the counter at local businesses. However, some have been found to contain Delta 9 THC, making it illegal to sell and possess. The juveniles had Delta 9 THC.
The Henderson Police Department is currently investigating this incident, and asks that if anyone has any information on this case please contact their department at (270) 831-1295 or Henderson Crime Stoppers at (270) 831-1111.
