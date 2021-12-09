ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At-home COVID testing kits hard to find across Maine

SACO, Maine — Health officials urged Mainers to get tested for COVID when they feel sick or come into contact with someone infected with the virus. While 'Swab and Send' sites continue to provide free testing options, at-home testing kits are becoming hard to come by. “Whenever we...

