ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

State judge declares Texas abortion law unconstitutional — but does not stop it from being enforced

By REESE OXNER and ELEANOR KLIBANOFF, Texas Tribune
KXAN
KXAN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PN43K_0dIn2BhP00

AUSTIN ( Texas Tribune ) —A Texas judge on Thursday ruled that the state’s controversial law restricting abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy violates the Texas Constitution, saying it should not be enforced in court.

It was not immediately clear how the order would affect procedures in the state. The judge did not issue an injunction to block cases from being filed.

John Seago, legislative director for Texas Right to Life, a prominent anti-abortion group named as a defendant in several suits filed by abortion rights advocates, said his organization is already working to appeal the order.

Seago said although he’s disappointed in the ruling, he doesn’t believe it is a massive blow to the law.

“This doesn’t really change the status of Senate Bill 8 at all,” he said. “It is just as risky for the abortion industry to perform a post-heartbeat abortion tomorrow as it has been for the last 100 days.”

State District Judge David Peeples’ ruling Thursday emphasized that he wasn’t ruling on abortion rights, but rather on the enforcement method that the law employs.

“This case is not about abortion; it is about civil procedure,” he wrote in his order.

Peeples echoed concerns on how a similar form of enforcement could be used to infringe on other constitutional rights, a view expressed by members of the U.S. Supreme Court during oral arguments last month in two other challenges to the law.

US Supreme Court hears arguments on Texas’ abortion law

“In sum, if SB 8’s civil procedures are constitutional, a new and creative series of statutes could appear year after year, to be enforced by eager ideological claimants, who could bring suit in their home counties, where the judges would do their constitutional duty and enforce the law,” Peeples said in his order. “Pandora’s Box has already been opened a bit, and time will tell.”

As of Sept. 1, Texas’ law prohibits abortions after approximately six weeks, defying federal constitutional precedent. It has, until now, escaped most judicial oversight due to the unique way it is enforced. Instead of state officials enforcing the law, anyone who “aids or abets” a disallowed abortion is open to lawsuits, with penalties of at least $10,000 per case if lost.

The case before Peeples comes from 14 combined individual cases challenging Texas’ abortion law, commonly referred to as Senate Bill 8.

The U.S. Supreme Court took up Texas’ law in two separate challenges more than a month ago over the way it is enforced. Key justices expressed concerns over the law, and it seemed likely that a majority of judges were open to blocking its enforcement.

The court is set to issue at least one opinion on cases sitting before it on Friday, although the court did not specify which cases.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at www.texastribune.org . The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans – and engages with them – about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KHOU

'Good luck': Texas abortion law author reacts to California Governor's pledge to do the same thing with guns

AUSTIN, Texas — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is going after gun manufacturers, and he’s using Texas’ playbook to do it, the Texas Tribune reports. On Saturday, Newsom, a Democrat and occasional critic of Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, said he was working on a bill with the California Legislature and attorney general to allow private citizens to sue those who manufacture, distribute, or sell assault weapons or ghost gun kits.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Justices asked to let Arizona enforce ban on some abortions

Arizona asked the Supreme Court Tuesday to allow enforcement of a ban on abortions performed solely because of Down syndrome and other genetic abnormalities.The request from the state's Republican attorney general, Mark Brnovich, comes as the high court is weighing rolling back abortion rights nationwide and in the immediate aftermath of a decision keeping in place Texas' ban on abortion after about six weeks, while allowing some challenges to the law to continue.A federal judge blocked the provision of Arizona law enacted earlier this year that would have let prosecutors bring felony charges against a doctor who knowingly terminates...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Vogue Magazine

What the Supreme Court Just Ruled on Abortion Scares Me, and It Should Scare You Too

On Friday the Supreme Court had the chance to strike down a completely unconstitutional, totally insane Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks. The law goes even further than that—it limits what kind of lawsuit can be filed to challenge it and puts bounties on everyone from doctors to Uber drivers who might assist in an abortion in some way. It was the kind of law that was so dystopian that many people didn’t believe it would even be enacted, but on September 1, S.B. 8 was instated in the state of Texas. Even many conservative court watchers thought the Supreme Court should and would strike down the law because it went contrary to both Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. Instead, the Court last Friday kicked the case back to the district courts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#Us Supreme Court#Texas Tribune#Texas Right To Life#Senate#The U S Supreme Court#Sb 8
Houston Chronicle

16 new laws that went into effect in Texas in 2021

666 new Texas laws took effect in 2021. Here are 16 you should know, from abortion and voting restrictions to open carry. Texas' constitutional carry law makes it the largest state in America to allow residents 21 and older to openly carry a gun in public without passing a training class or receiving a permit. It does not apply to anyone with a criminal record.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Wisconsin attorney general won't enforce any abortion ban

Wisconsin s Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul said in an interview Tuesday that he would not investigate or prosecute anyone for having an abortion should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade and a currently unenforceable state ban takes effect.The comments to The Associated Press are Kaul's strongest to date about how he would react to the Supreme Court undoing the landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. A Wisconsin ban enacted in 1849 has been unenforceable under Roe v. Wade, but would take effect again if conservative Supreme Court justices decide to overrule Roe, as they suggested...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Slate

Last Week’s Texas Ruling Will Prove to Be a Wipeout for Abortion Rights

The Supreme Court hath given a sliver and taken away the pie. Its ruling last week in Whole Woman’s Health v. Jackson is a wipeout for reproductive freedom, deliberately disguised as a partial victory. The Court looks decreasingly like a true judicial body and increasingly like a wolf cagily donning sheep’s clothing to prey upon constitutional rights.
TEXAS STATE
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Supreme Court to decide whether it will reconsider McGirt ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court could make a decision on whether to keep or overturn its McGirt ruling by early January. The Court will discuss and consider questions about the State of Oklahoma v. Victor Manuel Castro-Huerta case. Castro-Huerta was convicted and sentenced to 35 years in prison, but the conviction was thrown out based on the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals' interpretation of the McGirt ruling.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KXAN

KXAN

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy