Wyoming County is in a health emergency because of the crush of COVID-19 packing Wyoming County Community Health System. The hospital is full, with 60% of patients admitted due to COVID and there are dozens more patients waiting in the Emergency Department because there are no regular beds available. The virus issue also means that a state decree blocks any elective surgery, which cuts into potential revenues. There's a slowly-growing list of patients who need surgery, but can't get it because the hospital is full.

