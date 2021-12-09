Breezy, warm Friday...stormy start to weekend

It will be an unusually warm and breezy finish to the week for Acadiana Friday, but some quick changes are in store for the weekend, including a stormy start to our Saturday.

In the near term, mostly cloudy skies and breezy southerly winds will conspire to keep our temperatures near the lower 70s overnight through Friday morning.

While breezy southerly winds should keep most fog at bay, some lower visibilities will be possible closer to the coast, but fog should not be a major issue.

Friday will be breezy and quite warm under mostly cloudy skies with afternoon temperatures challenging the record of 82° with a few intervals of sun.

Breezy southerly winds near 15-20 mph are expected throughout the day with some afternoon gusts possibly approaching the 25-30 mph range.

There will be a slight chance of a quick, passing shower overnight into Friday, but rain chances should stay near 20% or less.

The weather is expected to get more "dynamic" very late Friday night into Saturday morning as a strong cold front pushes through the region.

While not all the ingredients will be in place for severe weather, the vertical wind profiles depict enough wind and directional shear to produce damaging winds and perhaps, an isolated tornado spin-up.

This would be most favored locally in the northern Acadiana parishes.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has all of Acadiana hatched in for a marginal risk of severe storms.

A greater risk of severe weather is expected primarily from the northern Acadiana parishes northward, with a fairly significant risk of severe storms more toward the Mid-Mississippi River Valley.

Prime-time for storms in Acadiana looks to be from the predawn hours through mid-morning Saturday...but stay tuned for any changes.

Thereafter, a few lingering showers and sharply cooler temperatures will move into the region Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures Saturday may start out in the low-mid 70s in the morning, but will be dropping into the 50s Saturday afternoon, and likely the lower 40s into Sunday morning.

Look for a nice, sunny, breezy and cool Sunday to follow.

The chilly conditions look short-lived with temperatures getting well above normal for all of next week.

Readings some 10-15° above the normal of 46° and 66° continues to dominate the KATC 10 Day Forecast.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel