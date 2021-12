Flint, MI—Flint has joined Grand Rapids, Detroit, Ann Arbor, and Lansing as a city willing to receive Afghan refugees arriving in Michigan in the coming months. A month after the United States officially pulled its troops from Afghanistan, the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity announced that approximately 1300 Afghan refugees would be resettled in Michigan. After the announcement, Flint Mayor Sheldon Neely said he reached out to the federal government to see how the city could help.

