Four people arrested in Berrien County on various drug, firearm charges

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department and Burnside Police Department responded to a report of two people passed out in a car in the road. Police were initially unable to wake them, but both eventually woke up and appeared to be under the influence, but not of alcohol. 33-year-old Derrick L. Johnson, Jr. of Somerset and 30-year-old Katelyn Dodd of Bronston were arrested on charges of public intoxication and on outstanding bench warrants. Officers searched the car and found a bag containing more than 100 grams of suspected meth, a small baggie with more than six grams of suspected meth, a small vial with more than four grams of suspected heroin, another small vial with more than 17 grams of suspected heroin, and one more small vial with nine Xanax tablets. Officers also found more than $1,800 on Dodd and more than $200 on Johnson. Both were additionally charged with drug trafficking. Both were lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.

PULASKI COUNTY, KY ・ 14 DAYS AGO