Four people arrested in Berrien County on various drug, firearm charges

Police say an Indiana woman is in trouble, for selling her 13-year-old daughter to a 27-year-old man. According to police, the woman and her husband forced the girl to marry the man, then celebrated the wedding with a party. The girl’s mother is charged in Allen County with child selling...
EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office arrived in Brownsville to serve an indictment warrant for Tony Daniels. Authorities searched Daniels’ property and found containers of methamphetamine, forms of drug paraphernalia, cash, and suspected Hydrocodone and Suboxone. Heavenlea of Leitchfield and Eric T....
LAKEVILLE, Ind. – Two people were arrested on Friday following a drug investigation that began with citizen complaints, Indiana State Police reported. At 8:45 a.m., troopers with the Indiana State Police Bremen Post’s All Crimes Policing Team performed a search warrant on a residence in the 300 block of South Main Street.
CASSOPOLIS – Several area residents were sentenced to jail and probation Friday in Cass County Circuit Court. • Charles Barnes Baker, 32, of North Front Street in Dowagiac, pleaded guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to 180 days in jail with credit for 88 days served. He must $1,608 in fines and costs. He also had his probation revoked from an earlier case and was sentenced to 180 days in jail with credit for 142 served. The current incident occurred April 14 in Dowagiac.
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department and Burnside Police Department responded to a report of two people passed out in a car in the road. Police were initially unable to wake them, but both eventually woke up and appeared to be under the influence, but not of alcohol. 33-year-old Derrick L. Johnson, Jr. of Somerset and 30-year-old Katelyn Dodd of Bronston were arrested on charges of public intoxication and on outstanding bench warrants. Officers searched the car and found a bag containing more than 100 grams of suspected meth, a small baggie with more than six grams of suspected meth, a small vial with more than four grams of suspected heroin, another small vial with more than 17 grams of suspected heroin, and one more small vial with nine Xanax tablets. Officers also found more than $1,800 on Dodd and more than $200 on Johnson. Both were additionally charged with drug trafficking. Both were lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
During the month of November, ten were arrested on drug related charges in DeKalb County. On Thursday, November 4th, Officers with the Crossville Police Department found Timothy James Peacock (47 of Crossville) to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, after an encounter at a convenient store on Hwy 68 and Hwy 227 in Crossville. Peacock was charged with Criminal Littering and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. DeKalb County Narcotics Unit was called in to assist.
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Two men have been arrested and are facing multiple charges for trafficking cocaine, fentanyl, and meth, according to investigators. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Juventino Sanches Castellanos, 39, of Fresno, California, Alvaro Chavez Aguilar, 44, also of Fresno, California are both facing charges and are accused of drug trafficking.
On Wednesday, Dec. 8, the South Bend Police Department’s Strategic Focus Unit arrived at a residence in the 1500 block of West Fisher Street after learning an individual with several outstanding warrants would be at that location. Following a surround and callout by the SFU, seven people exited the...
Selbyville– Delaware State Police Sussex County Drug Unit and Sussex County Governor’s Task Force, concluded a multiple month drug investigation on Michael A. Johnson, 32, of Selbyville for drug, and firearm related charges. On December 14, 2021, at approximately 4:21 p.m., troopers with the assistance of the Delaware...
Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy Brian France along with K-9/Sgt. Gary Mehler and Deputy Dustin Saylor arrested two people off Paris Karr Road while assisting federal marshals in an attempt to apprehend a wanted fugitive. When police arrived at the scene they saw a man attempting to flee from the back of the residence. After several commands, deputies took 40-year-old Roger Amis of Corbin into custody. Amis was determined to be under the influence, was in possession of suspected methamphetamine and was wanted on outstanding warrants. Also arrested was 33-year-old Scarlett Wyatt of Corbin who was wanted on an outstanding warrant. Both were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced to 211 months in prison after pleading guilty to various drug and firearm possession charges. 34-year-old Antonio Armour was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Holly A. Brady after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl and fentanyl analogue. He was also charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Police arrested four Franklin residents on drug charges after a raid Tuesday on the Johnson-Shelby County line. Joseph Gamill, 52, was arrested on charges of dealing a narcotic drug, trafficking with an inmate and methamphetamine possession, all felonies. Angela Hayes, 45, was arrested on charges of dealing methamphetamine, dealing a narcotic drug and methamphetamine possession, all felonies. Larry Lee, 56, was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and methamphetamine possession, both felonies, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor. Paul Rose, 60, was arrested on charges of methamphetamine possession and maintaining a common nuisance, both felonies. The Shelby County Prosecutor’s Office will decide what, if any, charges to file.
Both defendants charged in connection with a string of barn fires in northern Indiana this past year entered preliminary not guilty pleas in their first court appearance since both were arrested earlier this month. ‘Tis the season of giving, and why not give your family and friends the chance to...
A 35-year-old man faces several charges after Isle of Wight County deputies executed search warrants in Carrsville. On Tuesday morning, Isle of Wight County deputies carried out a warrant for two stolen vehicles at the 30000 block of Holly Run Drive. During the search, investigators said they found different types and quantities of narcotics, ammunition and firearms.
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City man is behind bars in Lincoln County Friday. Authorities say deputies noticed a vehicle at a storage unit complex near the Harrisburg exit of Interstate 29 early Thursday morning. During the investigation, deputies learned the owner had altered the tags on the vehicle...
November 30, 2021, Officer Nichole Midgett executed a traffic stop in the area of Harrison and Second Streets. The driver was identified as John P. Parker 36, Carrollton, Kentucky. During her interaction with the driver, Officer Midgett noted Parker was operating his Toyota Corolla passenger car with an altered temporary plate. In addition, Parker did not have the vehicle in which he was operating, properly insured.
Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. After investigation into an allegedly illegal taken deer case that occurred during the November firearm deer hunting season, Delaware Natural Resources Police arrested an individual for possession of firearms by a person prohibited. On Nov. 29, Clinton B. Courtney, 68, of Little...
As the supply chain issues continue affecting the whole country, we spoke to Indiana Sen. Todd Young on what the Hoosier state is doing to combat this, especially as we head into the holiday season. Four people arrested in Berrien County on various drug, firearm charges. Updated: 5 hours ago.
An arrest made in Atchison County Sunday lands a Memphis, Tennessee man behind bars with a gun charge. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that at 12:07 P.M. they arrested 33-year-old Derrick D. Conway where he is facing a charge for a class B felony of unlawful possession of a firearm. Conway was also cited for a misdemeanor DWI on alcohol, driving without a valid drivers license, and exceeding the posted speed limit.
