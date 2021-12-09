Avalanche Warning issued for Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southwest San Juan Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow and strong winds. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches mainly above 8500 feet. Higher amounts possible on favored terrain. Winds gusting over 50 mph near and above treeline. * WHERE...Southwest San Juan Mountains. * WHEN...Heavy snow and strong winds will diminish through noon, but light to moderate snow will linger into the afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult if not impossible due to blowing and drifting snow reducing visibility to near zero at times. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.

ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO ・ 21 HOURS AGO