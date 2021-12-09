ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archuleta County, CO

Avalanche Warning issued for Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-10 10:05:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-11 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Elkhead and Park Mountains; Flat Tops; Gore and Elk Mountains,...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 11:55:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 85 mph. The strongest winds will occur this morning. * WHERE...Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Feet. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
CONEJOS COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southwest San Juan Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southwest San Juan Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow and strong winds. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches mainly above 8500 feet. Higher amounts possible on favored terrain. Winds gusting over 50 mph near and above treeline. * WHERE...Southwest San Juan Mountains. * WHEN...Heavy snow and strong winds will diminish through noon, but light to moderate snow will linger into the afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult if not impossible due to blowing and drifting snow reducing visibility to near zero at times. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwestern San Juan Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northwestern San Juan Mountains; Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph near and above treeline. * WHERE...Northwest San Juan Mountains and Uncompahgre Plateau and Dallas Divide. * WHEN...Through 5PM this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult at times with blowing snow significantly reducing visibility at times. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
GUNNISON COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 10:39:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Southern San Luis Valley HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...San Luis Valley. * WHEN...Until noon MST today. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 11:34:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Southern San Luis Valley HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT NOON MST TODAY West winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph will continue through mid afternoon, then winds will gradually decrease to 10 to 20 mph by early evening.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwestern San Juan Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northwestern San Juan Mountains; Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph near and above treeline. * WHERE...Northwest San Juan Mountains and Uncompahgre Plateau and Dallas Divide. * WHEN...Through 5PM this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult at times with blowing snow significantly reducing visibility at times. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
GUNNISON COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 16:41:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Wet Mountain Valley Below 8500 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON High winds are expected to continue to lessen throughout the afternoon, but a rogue strong wind gusts can not be ruled out.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 16:45:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON Light lingering snow showers are still possible, but most snow has dissipated, and will therefore allow advisory to expire.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 11:55:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Upper Rio Grande Valley, Eastern San Juan Mountains Below 10000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 80 mph. * WHERE...La Garita Mountains, the Upper Rio Grande Valley and Eastern San Juan Mountains Below 10000 Feet. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
CONEJOS COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southwest San Juan Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southwest San Juan Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow and strong winds. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches mainly above 8500 feet. Higher amounts possible on favored terrain. Winds gusting over 50 mph near and above treeline. * WHERE...Southwest San Juan Mountains. * WHEN...Heavy snow and strong winds will diminish through noon, but light to moderate snow will linger into the afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult if not impossible due to blowing and drifting snow reducing visibility to near zero at times. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Culberson County, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 17:57:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-15 23:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Eastern Culberson County; Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CST /10 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Eastern Culberson, and Eddy County Plains. * WHEN...Until 11 PM CST /10 PM MST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
CULBERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 16:45:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON Light lingering snow showers are still possible, but most snow has dissipated, and will therefore allow advisory to expire.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 11:34:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Wet Mountain Valley Below 8500 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 55 to 75 mph with gusts up to 95 mph. * WHERE...The Sangre de Cristo Mountain Range, the Wet Mountain Range, and the Wet Mountain Valley. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
COSTILLA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 14:13:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 95 mph. * WHERE...The Sawatch and Mosquito Ranges in the Central Mountains, and the Sangre de Cristo Mountain Range. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 11:34:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Wet Mountain Valley Below 8500 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 55 to 75 mph with gusts up to 95 mph. * WHERE...The Sangre de Cristo Mountain Range, the Wet Mountain Range, and the Wet Mountain Valley. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
COSTILLA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 11:34:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Wet Mountain Valley Below 8500 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 55 to 75 mph with gusts up to 95 mph. * WHERE...The Sangre de Cristo Mountain Range, the Wet Mountain Range, and the Wet Mountain Valley. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
COSTILLA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 16:41:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Wet Mountain Valley Below 8500 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON High winds are expected to continue to lessen throughout the afternoon, but a rogue strong wind gusts can not be ruled out.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 16:48:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Wet Mountain Valley Below 8500 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON High winds are expected to continue to lessen throughout the rest of the evening, but a rogue strong wind gust can not be ruled out.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Brown, Clay, Cloud, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Geary, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 17:59:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-15 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Brown; Clay; Cloud; Coffey; Dickinson; Douglas; Geary; Jackson; Jefferson; Lyon; Marshall; Morris; Nemaha; Osage; Ottawa; Pottawatomie; Republic; Riley; Shawnee; Wabaunsee; Washington RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR VERY STRONG SOUTHERLY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 008, 009, 010, 011, 012, 020, 021, 022, 023, 024, 026, 034, 035, 036, 037, 038, 039, 040, 054, 055, AND 058 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 008, 009, 010, 011, 012, 020, 021, 022, 023, 024, 026, 034, 035, 036, 037, 038, 039, 040, 054, 055, and 058. * WIND...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 90 mph expected. * HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BROWN COUNTY, KS

