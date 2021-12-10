ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Leading Country In COVID-19 Hospitalizations As Increase In Cases Causes Holiday Spike Concern

By Stephanie Stahl
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 5 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Coronavirus cases are surging nationwide and Pennsylvania tops the country with the most number of hospitalizations. Demand for the vaccine is slowing as concern increases about a holiday spike.

Officials are now pleading with people to take precautions. COVID-19 cases are tripling in many parts of the tri-state region as new vaccine mega-sites are opening.

Pennsylvania again has the highest daily average number of COVID hospitalizations in the country, most in the central and western parts of the state. While our southeastern region isn’t as bad, Philadelphia has its highest daily case totals since the spring.

“There’s definitely concern especially with cases rising and hospitalizations going up,” Philadelphia health official Matt Rankin said.

More vaccination sites are opening at Philadelphia’s Waterview Recreation Center.

The FDA has expanded its emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster shot to 16 and 17-year-olds.

“It feels good to be safer,” a newly vaccinated resident said.

Doctors say booster shots are a key defense against the new omicron variant.

“At first we were skeptical about like do we need it or not? But once we heard there was another variant out there, there’s no taking chances,” another person added.

In New Jersey, Burlington County opened a new vaccine mega-site with help from the state national guard.

The 14-day average for new daily cases in New Jersey cases is up 88% and hospitalizations grew 51%.

“We have seen our numbers rise pretty quickly in the last two weeks,” Dr. John Matsinger said.

In Delaware, cases are up 60% and hospitalizations have increased 66%.

“Unless we really double down on what we’re doing, we could see an increased spike that goes even higher than that as we go deeper into December and January,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

Hospitals again are facing growing issues with increasing patient volumes, staffing shortages and burnout for now almost two years of fighting COVID-19.

“When other people were sent home hospital workers never went home, they’ve been in hospitals fighting this from day one,” Dr. John Matsinger said.

One of Pennsylvania’s largest health systems in the center part of the state says it ran out of beds because of COVID-19 patients.

The situation is not as dire in our region. Hospitals are busy but not at capacity.

Comments / 102

Katherine Lint
5d ago

so what they are saying is they lied to everyone and no matter what vaccinate for unvaccinated you can still get it because their vaccines don't work and there is still a 99.8 survival rate.

Reply(2)
20
A GOOGLE USER
5d ago

reading pa leads the state with the most cases coming from all the illegal undocumented aliens. and the Latino organization is adding to it. if you lived here you would see.

Reply(22)
36
Dennis Derstine
5d ago

I've had COVID twice now, 18 months in between. Second time didn't last as long as the first, also no lasting fatigue. Neither time required a trip to the hospital. Stay scared sheeple!!

Reply(8)
23
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
uticaphoenix.net

A man who tested positive for Omicron variant says 15

Costumed attendees take a break during Anime NYC at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on November 20.Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images. A man who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant says 15 of his friends are also sick. The man and a group of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS LA

More Than 300 Patients Given Pfizer COVID-19 Doses That Were Frozen Too Long At 2 Riverside County Vaccination Sites

MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — Hundreds of people at two Riverside County community centers mistakenly received Pfizer COVID-19 doses that were frozen longer than manufacturer recommendations, according to Riverside University Health System officials. Staff discovered on Tuesday that the vaccine doses had been administered to 324 patients in Jurupa Valley on Mission Boulevard between Oct. 8 and Nov. 23, and Riverside Neighborhood Clinic on Indiana Avenue between Oct. 23 and Nov. 23, health officials said. The doses in question were found to have been stored in the freezer longer than manufacturer recommendation. In spite of their “improper storage from freezer to refrigeration to administration,” the doses do not pose a danger to patients. However, the doses may have lost their potency, and officials say the CDC recommends these patients get a repeat dose as soon as possible. Riverside University Health System staff is reaching out to the impacted patients, and implementing measures to prevent this incident from happening again. Officials say patients who received a Pfizer at these locations, but are not contacted by staff, are not impacted by this storage issue. However, people who are concerned that they received their doses at these locations during these time frames can call (800) 945-6171.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Best Life

90 Percent of People Hospitalized With Omicron Have This in Common

A new variant first detected in South Africa has health officials around the world on high alert. Now reported in more than 20 countries so far, the Omicron variant has caused a surge in South Africa in a short period of time, increasing new COVID cases in the country from about 300 a day in mid-November to around 3,000 each day, as reported by The New York Times. At the moment, virus experts warn that the data on this variant is still very limited. White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, said it will take about two to four weeks to gather more information on Omicron's transmissibility and severity. For now, we can only look to anecdotal data on how this variant is affecting the people it's infecting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

9 States Where COVID Is "Out of Control," Say Experts

Coronavirus cases are back up to more than 100,000 a day in the United States, fueled by colder weather, holiday travel, and two variants sweeping the nation: Delta and the new one, Omicron. And despite what one member of Congress has said, "real America" is not "done with COVID." In fact, in many parts of America, ICUs and hospitals are overrun with new cases. Which ones are the most in trouble? How can you stay safe? Read on to learn about all 9—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 7 States Will Have Next Surge

You may be "done" with COVID but it's not done with you—and is surging in some states, with worries of a new variant, Omicron. "Even if Omicron becomes a non-issue, which I know it won't, Delta is still here in full force, and we have to understand we're not done with this pandemic," says Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, on the latest episode of his pandemic podcast. "Despite the fact that there are many people around the world and particularly here in America that are done with the pandemic… until the virus is done with us, the pandemic will not be over." Which states are in trouble the most at this moment? Read on to see each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
expressnews.com

4-year-old Galveston girl didn’t die of COVID, medical examiner says in reversal

A 4-year old Galveston County girl who passed away in September after testing positive for COVID-19 did not die of the virus, officials said Monday. Kali Cook, of Bacliff, died at home in early September after what her mother, Karra Harwood, said was a brief fever. Two days later, Galveston County health officials released a statement calling it “the county’s first COVID-related death in a child” younger than 10.
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX
EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Experts

The coronavirus pandemic is not over, and it's not waning either—in fact, cases are rising again, as more people go indoors. "The current seven day daily average of cases is about 92,800. This is an 18% increase from last week," warned CDC Chief Rochelle Walensky this week. "The seven day average of hospital admissions is about 5,600 per day, about a 6% increase from the prior seven day average. And the seven day average daily deaths are about 1,000 per day." Contrast that with the number of daily cases experts say would make us a whole lot safer: a comparatively tiny 10,000. So where are you most likely to catch COVID? Read on for 5 places—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shore News Network

61,500 fully vaccinated New Jerseyans have now been infected with COVID-19, 43,000 since September

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Wednesday released the state’s weekly update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, reporting 65,521 fully vaccinated individuals have tested positive for the virus. This total represents 43,131breakthrough cases in the state since September. Today, Murphy downplayed that sharp three-month increase which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Guardian

Seven doctors contract Covid after attending Florida anti-vaccine summit

Seven anti-vaccine doctors fell sick after gathering earlier this month for a Florida “summit” at which alternative treatments for Covid-19 were discussed. “I have been on ivermectin for 16 months, my wife and I,” Dr Bruce Boros told the audience at the event held at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, adding: “I have never felt healthier in my life.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
PennLive.com

Another Pa. lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19

A state lawmaker from Berks County is the second lawmaker to announce on Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19. Republican Rep. Mark Gillen, 66, issued a statement saying he recently learned he has contracted the virus and is experiencing mild symptoms. “My exposure and positive test occurred while I...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wosu.org

Hospitals Suspend Vaccine Mandates As COVID Cases Surge

Several Ohio hospital systems have suspended their COVID vaccine mandates, even as COVID positive cases are packing their rooms and intensive care units. Hospitals say they’re pausing the mandate as the federal vaccine-or-test requirement works through the courts, and as state lawmakers consider a bill to ban mandating COVID vaccines that don’t have full FDA approval.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Staten Island Advance

‘Super responsible’ vaccinated people at wedding lead to Omicron outbreak at California hospital

Julie Johnson, San Francisco Chronicle (TNS) Most if not all of the guests wore masks when the Nov. 27 wedding ceremony started at a Wisconsin celebration that is now the suspected origin of an outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and the omicron variant among Kaiser Permanente’s Oakland Medical Center staff in California, according to an attendee.
CALIFORNIA STATE
