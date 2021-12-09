ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Contributor paper seller lands permanent home

By Alexandra Koehn
 6 days ago
Advocates are hustling to get hundreds of people into permanent housing as federal funding from the pandemic dries up.

Lamont is now doing the dishes in his own apartment, but it didn't used to be this way. Until two weeks ago, he’d been staying in a motel through the Rapid Rehousing Initiative. It aimed to slow the spread of COVID-19 among those experiencing homelessness by getting them off the streets. As CARES Act funding is depleted, non-profits are working to find people like Lamont a permanent home.

Lamont said, "Get my own place, get out of the cold."

Lamont sells the Contributor paper downtown to pay the bills. "I've been doing good since I’ve been with the Contributor. I’ve been staying out of trouble thanks to my regular customers," Lamont said, "I have something to eat, I buy clothes, money, they give me socks."

The Contributor has sixteen people who've applied for Section 8 vouchers like Lemont. Nine of them have vouchers but are still looking for an apartment. Lamont said, “It helps a lot of people get off the streets."

To help, landlords are needed to join the Low Barrier Housing Collective. Learn more here.

They get a $1,000 signing bonus, $1,000 in additional property protection, and $2,000 in case of lost rent according to Contributor Executive Director Cathy Jennings.

Lamont said, "One of the Contributor people brought the table, and a flat screen tv, and a bed."

Non-profit workers with the Contributor housed five people in the last two weeks.

