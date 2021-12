This recipe sounds similar to a start of Fire Cider, but no. This is a simple recipe to support acute congestion, respiratory issues, and excess mucous. The fall and winter harvests seem to bring us just what we need to support us through the discomforts the season can bring. You can find fresh horseradish root often at your local health food store or organic produce market or supermarket. It is very easy to grow, and spreads freely. We planted four young roots just 3 years ago and we now have so much we cut off parts of the root to share with other gardeners who want to grow it. Not to mention the homemade horseradish sauce we put up for the next year, and all the fire cider we could ask for! This time of year we can also find sweet apples in abundance.

