Politics

Kentucky Aims to Tackle Nursing Shortage By Increasing School Enrollment, Forgiving Loans

By Erin Brady
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Governor Andy Beshear issued an executive order on Thursday, as well as new proposals set to be included in the proposed state...

www.newsweek.com

Related
abc17news.com

Pandemic nurse shortage: Kentucky gov declares an emergency

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s governor has declared an emergency over the state’s chronic nursing shortage amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Andy Beshear took executive actions Thursday aimed at boosting enrollment in nurse-training programs. He says Kentucky is projected to need more than 16,000 additional nurses by 2024. His executive order requires the state Board of Nursing to approve requests for enrollment increases from schools that have the resources to accommodate more students. Kentucky’s nurse shortage reflects a national epidemic created by the pandemic. Health leaders say nurses are quitting or retiring, exhausted or demoralized by the crisis. And many are leaving for lucrative temporary jobs with traveling-nurse agencies.
KENTUCKY STATE
State
Kentucky State
Wave 3

Gov. Andy Beshear announces program to target Kentucky’s nursing shortage

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Pikeville (UPIKE) and Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) are announcing a new educational and employment opportunity for nursing students. On Thursday, December 2 UPIKE President, Dr. Burton J. Webb, PMC President and CEO, Donovan Blackburn and Governor Andy Beshear shared the creation of the...
KENTUCKY STATE
cortlandstandard.net

School enrollment drops

Student enrollment in almost all greater Cortland area school districts dropped at least 13% over the last eight completed school years, state statistics show, exceeding the area’s population loss over the past decade. Educators say they see parents move to homeschooling during the COVID-19 pandemic, but there is also a...
CORTLAND, NY
WRAL News

School nurse shortage impacts Durham students, teachers

Durham, N.C. — The Triangle school district with the biggest shortage of nurses is hoping to fill a desperate need for staff on Friday. Durham Public Schools leaders are hopeful a job fair at the Minnie Forte Brown Staff Development Center will help address their current shortage. Right now, some schools are sharing nurses, which impacts the care available to students on any given day.
DURHAM, NC
KFVS12

Beshear order aims to boost enrollment in nursing schools

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear has declared an emergency over Kentucky’s nursing shortage. He took executive actions Thursday aimed at boosting enrollment in nurse-training programs. The governor says Kentucky is projected to need more than 16,000 additional nurses by 2024, owing to retirements and people leaving the profession.
POLITICS
wchstv.com

Two groups team up to tackle nursing shortage issue in Appalachia

PIKEVILLE, Ky (WCHS) — The University of Pikeville and Pikeville Medical Center are joining forces to address the nursing shortage issue, and an agreement between the two groups means some could graduate owing no money to the school. Nursing students at the University of Pikeville could graduate debt-free by committing...
PIKEVILLE, KY
WBTW News13

New nursing college in Myrtle Beach aims to address nursing shortage

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A nursing college will open and start accepting students next month in Myrtle Beach. “We’re coming into the community to supplement what is already there,” said Audria Denker, the college’s executive vice president. “There are great nursing programs in the state of South Carolina, but what we found from our […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
ABC Big 2 News

UTPB nursing students looking to combat nursing shortage

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – For much of the pandemic there’s been a shortage of nurses on the frontlines. Graduating UTPB nursing students could be the solution to this important worker shortage. They know they’ll be jumping in right away to the medical workforce. One of the most valuable resources to fight this pandemic are the […]
ODESSA, TX
News Break
Politics
khqa.com

New bill aims to increase compliance with school violence law

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A recent uptick in violence in schools is grabbing the attention of state school officials. They want to make it easier to track whether schools are doing everything they can to prevent violence inside the classroom. Illinois schools are required by law to develop protocols...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
educateiowa.gov

Fall enrollment increases in most Iowa school districts

DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Education today released new 2021 fall enrollment statistics for Iowa’s 327 school districts showing an increase of nearly 1,472 students from last year. Overall this increase represents a 0.30 percent rise in certified enrollment this fall at 485,630 compared to 484,159 last year.
IOWA STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Teaching in low-income districts could prompt loan forgiveness

LANSING — Student loans could be tied to student lunches for teachers in some Michigan school districts desperately seeking to attract them. A bill recently introduced in the Senate would establish a student loan forgiveness program for people teaching in schools where at least half of the students meet the income eligibility criteria for the free or reduced lunch program.
LANSING, MI
foxnebraska.com

Nursing shortage at crisis levels in Nebraska

GRAND ISLAND, Neb — Eleven Nebraska counties have no registered nurses and in the tri-cities it’s projected that the healthcare field will be short 600 nurses in the next five years. Those numbers come from the Nebraska Center for Nursing, a state agency tracking this. They say a...
NEBRASKA STATE
Rutgers

Rutgers‒Camden Tackles Nursing Shortage

Graduate education programs focus on understaffed nursing specialties. Nurse staffing has been a longstanding challenge for many medical facilities due to high retirement rates and increasing numbers of patients who need help managing chronic disease. Two programs at the Rutgers School of Nursing‒Camden are helping to alleviate nursing shortages by preparing their students to fill high-demand positions in primary care, geriatric care and chronic-disease management. The Wound, Ostomy and Continence Nursing Education Program (WOCNEP) and the Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) equip the next generation of nurses to provide exceptional care in key areas of need.
NEWARK, NJ
WKRC

Local nursing educators are optimistic about Kentucky's nurse shortage order

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (WKRC) - Local nursing educators are optimistic about Kentucky governor Andy Beshear's new order declaring a state of emergency because of a chronic shortage of nurses. “In Kentucky, we are operating 12 to 20 percent short of needed nursing volume,” Beshear said. “Looking ahead, our state's projected...
KENTUCKY STATE
