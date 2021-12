SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Sam Griffith has announced his candidacy for the office of County Judge of Smith County. "We've been blessed to have Judge Nathaniel Moran as our County Judge for the past five years, as he has been a good stable force," said Griffith, "but Judge Moran has heard the call to represent Smith County and east Texas in the United States Congress. We need someone to continue that, and I'm someone who can work well with people, and I'm a leader. I've been a leader in the legal system and in the courts for 25 years."

SMITH COUNTY, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO