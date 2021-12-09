ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

USA TODAY Sports' Week 14 NFL picks: Do Los Angeles Rams beat Cardinals in Arizona to tighten NFC West?

By Nate Davis, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nufeL_0dImzIsh00

Week 14 of the NFL season marks the final one in the 2021 regular season with bye weeks – the resurgent Colts, Dolphins, Eagles and Patriots all putting their playoff pushes on pause.

But, of course, there are plenty of compelling matchups to monitor, starting Thursday night as the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings attempt to climb their way back into projected wild-card slots.

Ravens-Browns, Raiders-Chiefs and Cowboys-Washington herald the return of more frequent end-of-season divisional matchups, first-place Dallas hoping to hold off a WFT squad which owns an NFC-best four-game winning streak.

Bills-Buccaneers and 49ers-Bengals highlight Sunday's interconference slate, both games with significant playoff ramifications – three of those teams currently clinging to wild-card spots while the Bucs have a shot at wrapping up the NFC South if they emerge victorious and get some outside help.

POWER RANKINGS: Top five unchanged, but Bolts and WFT eye spots in Top 10

NFL PLAYOFF PICTURE: AFC, NFC both wide open, but top-seeded Patriots increase cushion

JARRETT BELL: Bill Parcells, Jimmy Johnson don't love coaches' reliance on analytics

TIPICO SPORTSBOOK DAILY TICKET: Make your free Week 14 picks!

But Monday night could be the game to watch as the Los Angeles Rams head to the desert for their 2021 rematch with the Arizona Cardinals, who prevailed 37-20 at LA in Week 4. The Rams (8-4) will be seeking to close the gap in the NFC West, while the Cards (NFL best 10-2 record) can wrap up a playoff spot by winning at home – where they haven't beaten the Rams since 2014, when the franchise was based in Los Angeles.

Enjoy!

( Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook )

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USA TODAY Sports' Week 14 NFL picks: Do Los Angeles Rams beat Cardinals in Arizona to tighten NFC West?

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Here’s How NFL Playoffs Currently Stand After Rams Beat Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams earned a Week 14 win on “Monday Night Football” against their divisional rival Arizona Cardinals, and in doing so kept the race for the NFC West very much alive and changed the NFL playoff picture. The 9-4 Rams now trail the 10-3 Cardinals by...
NFL
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The DeAndre Hopkins News

DeAndre Hopkins has already missed a few games this season due to a hamstring injury. Unfortunately, it’s possible that he’ll have to miss more time due to a new ailment. On Tuesday, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed that Hopkins underwent an MRI on his leg after Monday night’s loss to the Rams.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

James Conner suffers injury at end of Cardinals’ loss

The Arizona Cardinals came up short against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, and they also suffered an injury to one of their key offensive contributors. James Conner was shown receiving attention from trainers at the end of the Cardinals’ 30-23 loss to the Rams. The versatile running back got hurt on the second-to-last play of the game, when he caught a 9-yard pass.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nfc West#Colts#Eagles#Patriots#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Ravens Browns#Raiders Chiefs#Cowboys#Wft#Bills Buccaneers#Bucs#Afc#Tipico Sportsbook Daily#The Arizona Cardinals#La#Tipico Sportsbook
247Sports

Rams' Matthew Stafford praises Odell Beckham Jr. after short-handed Los Angeles stun Arizona Cardinals

Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles offense were dealt a major curveball when starting tight end Tyler Higbee was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list just hours before the Rams’ Monday Night Football battle against the NFC West-leading Arizona Cardinals. But the Rams did not panic. Sony Michel rushed for 51 yards in the first half, and that allowed Stafford and the passing attack to explode in the second half. The Rams held on for a 30-23 win and Stafford threw for 287 yards and three touchdowns.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
SB Nation

Here’s what the NFL playoff picture looks like going into Week 15

We had some major movement in the playoff picture this week, so let’s waste no time and dive in. No. 1: New England Patriots (9-4) Remaining opponents: Bills, Colts, Jaguars, Dolphins. Projected finish: 12-5 Well, here we are. The Patriots have gone 7-0 in the last eight weeks, and...
NFL
Revenge of the Birds

Arizona Cardinals once again lackadaisical at home in loss to Los Angeles Rams

Another bad night from the Arizona Cardinals at home. That’s been the weird story of an otherwise magnificent season for the Arizona Cardinals. Yet, at home now they move to 3-3 on the season at home and now they have some work to do. Kyler Murray threw two interceptions,...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Donald goes viral for incredible sack against Cardinals

Aaron Donald is no stranger to making impressive plays, but he did something special on Monday night, even by his standards. The Los Angeles Rams defensive star had five tackles and three sacks in his team’s 30-23 win over the Arizona Cardinals on “Monday Night Football.” On one of his sacks, Donald just manhandled Max Garcia.
NFL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

318K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy