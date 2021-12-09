ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parker County, TX

Parker County Sheriffs Arrest Alleged Serial Vehicle Burglar

 6 days ago

SPRINGTOWN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Parker County Sheriff’s investigators arrested a man who they allege is connected with several recent vehicle burglaries Wednesday.

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said that his office began investigating after more than a dozen vehicle burglaries were reported in October. The investigation also included cases of identity thefts and thefts of firearms connected to the burglaries.

“In the span of two weeks, the suspect broke into 14 vehicles, taking personal items, weapons, wallets, currency and debit and credit cards,” said Sheriff Authier.

The break-ins occurred west of Springtown in the neighborhoods off of Goshen Road and East State Highway 199. Several victims and witnesses provided security footage depicting the suspect, who was later identified as Jarrod Matthew Harle, 24, of Weatherford after Sheriff’s investigators obtained tips from social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yUoGR_0dImzFEW00

Jarrod Matthew Harle, 24, was arrested for vehicle burglary. (Credit: Parker County Sheriff’s Office)

On Nov. 11, Parker County Sheriff’s deputies interviewed Harle after they discovered he was a passenger in a Springtown car chase. He was interviewed and admitted to committing multiple burglaries in the area.

Harle also had more than 30 debit and credit cards along with ID cards taken from the victims’ vehicles.

Sheriff’s investigators obtained warrants for Harle’s arrest on 14 counts of vehicle burglary and theft, and he was taken into custody on Dec. 8 at a motel in Azle.

This is not Harle’s first run-in with the law. In May, Harle was paroled on several charges of burglary of a vehicle. Based on his criminal history, the charges were enhanced to state jail felonies.

As of Thursday morning, Harle remained in custody at the Parker County Jail. His bond has not been set.

Authier said additional charges are pending in the investigation.

“The best deterrent in vehicle burglaries is prevention,” he said. “Many of the victims reported their vehicles were left unlocked. We urge citizens to remove all valuables from your vehicles and lock your doors. Especially during the holiday season, if you are Christmas shopping, place your purchased items in your trunk or out of sight.”

