ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

UPDATE: Bridgeport Police food drive event changes to Monday due to weather

By Harley Benda
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zroaq_0dImz4bm00

UPDATE: Due to predicted rainfall the event will be rescheduled to Monday 3:30-6 p.m. on Johnson Avenue near the schools. Individuals will be able to drive by and drop off their donations. Santa will be there for all the children to visit, according to Bridgeport Police.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Bridgeport Police Department will be holding a food drive for residents on Dec. 11.

The department will travel around the Bridgeport city streets starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, picking up non-perishable food items.

Residents can either leave the food items at their mailbox, or they can come out and meet the department along with the north pole resident and the man himself, Santa Clause.

All proceeds from the food drive will go to Shepherd’s Corner.

Norwood Elementary students learn while Christmas shopping
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1erjnk_0dImz4bm00
Bridgeport Police Chief John Walker (WBOY Image)

“This is great because, you know, these shops that are collecting food for folks who are in need are having a difficult time keep stock. So, be able to restock their shelves get them through the winter,” said Bridgeport Police Chief John Walker.

If you won’t be home, donations can be dropped off at the police department on Dec. 9 and 10.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBOY 12 News

Structure fire in Grafton destroys shed, damages home

GRAFTON, W.Va – A fire broke out Sunday evening in Taylor County. The fire was reported just after 8 p.m. along Paradise Cove Road which is off Knottsville Road. Fire departments from Grafton, Fellowsville, and Flemington were on the scene. According to firefighters on scene, the fire caused damage to a house, a garage and […]
GRAFTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, WV
Bridgeport, WV
Crime & Safety
Bridgeport, WV
Sports
City
Man, WV
WBOY 12 News

1,260 new COVID cases, 28 deaths reported on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 1,260 new COVID-19 cases and 28 additional deaths on Dec. 15. On Tuesday, it confirmed 781 new COVID-19 cases and 7 additional deaths. The DHHR has reported 310,245 (+1,260) total cases and 5,142 (+28) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are […]
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Food Drive#Non Perishable Food#Christmas#Bridgeport Police#Wboy Image#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
WBOY 12 News

Person transported after single-vehicle accident in Stonewood

STONEWOOD, W.Va. — One person has been transported after a one-vehicle accident in Stonewood. According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, a call of a motor vehicle rollover took place at 3:44 on Monday afternoon stating the accident was on Cost Avenue in Stonewood. When crews arrived on scene, they confirmed there was entrapment […]
STONEWOOD, WV
WBOY 12 News

Elkins Addiction and Homeless Task Force updates public

ELKINS, W.Va. — The Elkins Task Force for Addiction and Homeless Resources held a public forum on Tuesday night to update residents on the progress made since the group came together in May. The forum was held at the Phil Gainer Community Center. The Task Force Chair, David Parker, stood before the audience and detailed […]
ELKINS, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
851K+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy