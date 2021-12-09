ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Duo arrested after officer discovers multiple narcotics in vehicle

By Victoria Lopez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 6 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department has arrested a man and woman for possession of multiple narcotics Thursday.

A Brownsville PD officer conducted a traffic stop after a 4-door vehicle exiting an alley made a wrong turn onto East 14th street, going against traffic.

Ricardo Tejada and Alexa Trevino were taken into custody after the officer discovered multiple narcotics within the vehicle.

A clear plastic baggie with some pills was found by the driver’s side door. The officer also discovered a gray cup in the center counsel of the vehicle with baggies of crack, cocaine, and more pills.

The vehicle was inventoried for impoundment, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Both Tejada and Trevino were taken to the Brownsville City Jail.

The duo was arraigned on Thursday for the following charges:

  • Ricardo Tejada:
    Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 (Crack) with a $10,000 Bond.
    Possession of Controlled Substance PG3 (Xanax Pills) with a $3,000 Bond.
  • Alexa Trevino:
    Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 (Crack) with a $5,000 P/R Bond.
    Possession of Controlled Substance PG3 (Xanax Pills) with a $5,000 P/R Bond.
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

