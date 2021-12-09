ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Boys and Girls Names That Are Disappearing the Fastest

By Maria Wood
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PxP56_0dImyG5200 Naming a baby is one of the most fraught decisions a couple makes. Should they go with a traditional moniker or a distinct one to separate their child from everyone else? In the past, parents tended to prefer tried-and-true names, typically handed down from their parents, grandparents, or other relatives. (To track how naming traditions have changed over the years, see the most popular names in America since 1880 .)

Today, parents feel no obligation to follow any tradition, and so often get creative. No one wants their child to have the same name as three or four other kids in kindergarten. But names go through cycles. A trendy name can quickly become passé if too many kids have it, which explains why fewer and fewer boys may be named Brаden.

On the other hand, names once considered too old-fashioned can recycle back up the list in time. However, it’s difficult to imagine anyone naming a child Gertrude or Aloysius these days.

Pop culture has much to do with baby-naming, too. It’s not surprising that the name Karen, with its current negative connotations, has sunk down the list -- although it hasn’t completely disappeared. Books and movies supply names, too. After the movie “Frozen” was released in 2013, Elsa, the name of the Snow Queen character, shot up the list (temporarily) of favorite girl names. ( Here are 20 of the most popular literary-inspired baby names in America .)

Using data from the Social Security Administration to compare the popularity of boy and girl names between 2016 and 2020, 24/7 Tempo has compiled a list of names that are disappearing the fastest. Only names that were among the top 1,000 most popular names in 2016 but not among the most popular 200 in 2020 were considered. Different spellings of similar names were considered as different names.

Click here to see names that are disappearing the fastest

The results reveal that some traditional names are never out of favor. Names like Elisabeth, Cynthia, Jeffrey, and even Larry, remain on the list even as their rank fluctuates up and down with trendier names taking their place. Glance down this list and perhaps you’ll find your name -- or the name of your future child.

Girls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t5xOa_0dImyG5200

25. Aubrie
> Girls named Aubrie in 2016: 651 -- 480th most popular
> Girls named Aubrie in 2020: 360 -- 750th most popular

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XUwni_0dImyG5200

24. Kenia
> Girls named Kenia in 2016: 451 -- 649th most popular
> Girls named Kenia in 2020: 277 -- 923rd most popular

ALSO READ: The Most Popular Names In America Since 1880

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dbgbr_0dImyG5200

23. Braylee
> Girls named Braylee in 2016: 482 -- 619th most popular
> Girls named Braylee in 2020: 290 -- 896th most popular

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GEfyJ_0dImyG5200

22. Baylee
> Girls named Baylee in 2016: 631 -- 493rd most popular
> Girls named Baylee in 2020: 348 -- 771st most popular

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uqT6X_0dImyG5200

21. Crystal
> Girls named Crystal in 2016: 542 -- 573rd most popular
> Girls named Crystal in 2020: 309 -- 864th most popular

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2olST4_0dImyG5200

20. Chelsea
> Girls named Chelsea in 2016: 932 -- 354th most popular
> Girls named Chelsea in 2020: 444 -- 646th most popular

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0laY5z_0dImyG5200

19. Elsa
> Girls named Elsa in 2016: 477 -- 625th most popular
> Girls named Elsa in 2020: 280 -- 918th most popular

ALSO READ: 30 Uncommon Baby Names of the Last 100 Years

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PtaX4_0dImyG5200

18. Addisyn
> Girls named Addisyn in 2016: 501 -- 599th most popular
> Girls named Addisyn in 2020: 294 -- 892nd most popular

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BGlAI_0dImyG5200

17. Cadence
> Girls named Cadence in 2016: 867 -- 379th most popular
> Girls named Cadence in 2020: 415 -- 677th most popular

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21rUT9_0dImyG5200

16. Elisabeth
> Girls named Elisabeth in 2016: 426 -- 686th most popular
> Girls named Elisabeth in 2020: 256 -- 985th most popular

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jynd3_0dImyG5200

15. Kadence
> Girls named Kadence in 2016: 411 -- 699th most popular
> Girls named Kadence in 2020: 252 -- 1000th most popular

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ayjka_0dImyG5200

14. Guadalupe
> Girls named Guadalupe in 2016: 459 -- 642nd most popular
> Girls named Guadalupe in 2020: 268 -- 945th most popular

ALSO READ: 20 Most Popular Literary-Inspired Baby Names in America

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0As9v7_0dImyG5200

13. Cynthia
> Girls named Cynthia in 2016: 552 -- 563rd most popular
> Girls named Cynthia in 2020: 307 -- 867th most popular

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uf99q_0dImyG5200

12. Kaydence
> Girls named Kaydence in 2016: 848 -- 388th most popular
> Girls named Kaydence in 2020: 402 -- 692nd most popular

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13sxb4_0dImyG5200

11. Katelyn
> Girls named Katelyn in 2016: 869 -- 376th most popular
> Girls named Katelyn in 2020: 413 -- 681st most popular

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Adsmx_0dImyG5200

10. Addilynn
> Girls named Addilynn in 2016: 490 -- 611st most popular
> Girls named Addilynn in 2020: 280 -- 917th most popular

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wRE2E_0dImyG5200

9. Kaylie
> Girls named Kaylie in 2016: 500 -- 602nd most popular
> Girls named Kaylie in 2020: 284 -- 913rd most popular

ALSO READ: America’s 40 Most Popular Baby Names in 2020

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZFo3G_0dImyG5200

8. Jaelynn
> Girls named Jaelynn in 2016: 444 -- 658th most popular
> Girls named Jaelynn in 2020: 258 -- 979st most popular

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VRD2O_0dImyG5200

7. Karen
> Girls named Karen in 2016: 616 -- 508th most popular
> Girls named Karen in 2020: 325 -- 831st most popular

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tqfig_0dImyG5200

6. Addyson
> Girls named Addyson in 2016: 680 -- 467th most popular
> Girls named Addyson in 2020: 338 -- 793rd most popular

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36VW1x_0dImyG5200

5. Kyleigh
> Girls named Kyleigh in 2016: 647 -- 483rd most popular
> Girls named Kyleigh in 2020: 324 -- 836th most popular

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RwMX3_0dImyG5200

4. Alexia
> Girls named Alexia in 2016: 868 -- 377th most popular
> Girls named Alexia in 2020: 369 -- 734th most popular

ALSO READ: Fastest-Growing First Names in America

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RWdmk_0dImyG5200

3. Brittany
> Girls named Brittany in 2016: 572 -- 545th most popular
> Girls named Brittany in 2020: 264 -- 956th most popular

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ToCfo_0dImyG5200

2. Annabella
> Girls named Annabella in 2016: 751 -- 431st most popular
> Girls named Annabella in 2020: 315 -- 852nd most popular

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X3hpR_0dImyG5200

1. Jillian
> Girls named Jillian in 2016: 602 -- 517th most popular
> Girls named Jillian in 2020: 263 -- 961st most popular
> Pictured:

Boys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cmAsb_0dImyG5200

25. Dillon
> Boys named Dillon in 2016: 667 -- 459th most popular
> Boys named Dillon in 2020: 388 -- 667th most popular

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mmCMw_0dImyG5200

24. Jamal
> Boys named Jamal in 2016: 353 -- 701st most popular
> Boys named Jamal in 2020: 242 -- 912nd most popular

ALSO READ: The Most Popular Names In America Since 1880

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X2Mn8_0dImyG5200

23. Carl
> Boys named Carl in 2016: 443 -- 605th most popular
> Boys named Carl in 2020: 281 -- 816th most popular

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xb9ol_0dImyG5200

22. Keegan
> Boys named Keegan in 2016: 1291 -- 282nd most popular
> Boys named Keegan in 2020: 589 -- 494th most popular

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CDVbp_0dImyG5200

21. Brayan
> Boys named Brayan in 2016: 415 -- 640th most popular
> Boys named Brayan in 2020: 264 -- 853rd most popular

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h3yFs_0dImyG5200

20. Tristen
> Boys named Tristen in 2016: 419 -- 635th most popular
> Boys named Tristen in 2020: 266 -- 851st most popular

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rNKeI_0dImyG5200

19. Dominik
> Boys named Dominik in 2016: 339 -- 721st most popular
> Boys named Dominik in 2020: 232 -- 941st most popular

ALSO READ: 30 Uncommon Baby Names of the Last 100 Years

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sLHjO_0dImyG5200

18. Aden
> Boys named Aden in 2016: 699 -- 441st most popular
> Boys named Aden in 2020: 391 -- 664th most popular

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JNQQb_0dImyG5200

17. Jeffrey
> Boys named Jeffrey in 2016: 314 -- 770th most popular
> Boys named Jeffrey in 2020: 212 -- 994th most popular

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2shCNS_0dImyG5200

16. Terrance
> Boys named Terrance in 2016: 331 -- 737th most popular
> Boys named Terrance in 2020: 223 -- 966th most popular

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nbe7h_0dImyG5200

15. Brennan
> Boys named Brennan in 2016: 549 -- 533rd most popular
> Boys named Brennan in 2020: 312 -- 763rd most popular

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X4VtA_0dImyG5200

14. Brock
> Boys named Brock in 2016: 689 -- 449th most popular
> Boys named Brock in 2020: 371 -- 680th most popular

ALSO READ: 20 Most Popular Literary-Inspired Baby Names in America

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pTQNR_0dImyG5200

13. Trenton
> Boys named Trenton in 2016: 819 -- 389th most popular
> Boys named Trenton in 2020: 433 -- 621st most popular

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D6ZRP_0dImyG5200

12. Jase
> Boys named Jase in 2016: 1593 -- 241st most popular
> Boys named Jase in 2020: 624 -- 474th most popular

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PIm9K_0dImyG5200

11. Randy
> Boys named Randy in 2016: 425 -- 628th most popular
> Boys named Randy in 2020: 260 -- 862nd most popular

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Brx8_0dImyG5200

10. Franco
> Boys named Franco in 2016: 353 -- 699th most popular
> Boys named Franco in 2020: 233 -- 937th most popular

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rxigN_0dImyG5200

9. Larry
> Boys named Larry in 2016: 446 -- 604th most popular
> Boys named Larry in 2020: 267 -- 842nd most popular

ALSO READ: America’s 40 Most Popular Baby Names in 2020

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WzVCD_0dImyG5200

8. Maxton
> Boys named Maxton in 2016: 330 -- 738th most popular
> Boys named Maxton in 2020: 214 -- 986th most popular

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16vlQs_0dImyG5200

7. Terry
> Boys named Terry in 2016: 388 -- 665th most popular
> Boys named Terry in 2020: 237 -- 931st most popular

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L3AKm_0dImyG5200

6. Brendan
> Boys named Brendan in 2016: 688 -- 450th most popular
> Boys named Brendan in 2020: 342 -- 717th most popular

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XvBPF_0dImyG5200

5. Jaxen
> Boys named Jaxen in 2016: 341 -- 716th most popular
> Boys named Jaxen in 2020: 214 -- 984th most popular

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jLFad_0dImyG5200

4. Canaan
> Boys named Canaan in 2016: 385 -- 668th most popular
> Boys named Canaan in 2020: 228 -- 950th most popular

ALSO READ: Fastest-Growing First Names in America

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xDkDW_0dImyG5200

3. Trent
> Boys named Trent in 2016: 412 -- 642nd most popular
> Boys named Trent in 2020: 233 -- 938th most popular

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UlV4W_0dImyG5200

2. Jakob
> Boys named Jakob in 2016: 475 -- 582nd most popular
> Boys named Jakob in 2020: 253 -- 883rd most popular

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cvhk6_0dImyG5200

1. Brаden
> Boys named Brаden in 2016: 598 -- 502nd most popular
> Boys named Brаden in 2020: 281 -- 815th most popular

Comments / 4

Related
AFP

US pastor who appeared in drag on TV loses ministry

A US pastor who made a brief television appearance in drag, wearing a huge pink wig and sequined leotard, has been removed from his ministry, a local church official in Indiana said Wednesday. Wearing high-heeled thigh boots, lipstick and purple eyeshadow and with a crucifix around his neck, Craig Duke, 62, made a big splash on the HBO show "We're Here," at least among his horrified parishioners. The Methodist reverend described the appearance as "an incredibly wonderful, refreshing, deepening, powerful spiritual experience," in an interview with the Religion News Service. But he quickly found himself in hot water with his flock.
RELIGION
Kait 8

50 cute baby names with holiday meanings

(Stacker) - Some of the most popular baby names in America pay homage to the holidays. Parents give their children names that either directly or indirectly refer to Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and any number of other major celebrations. Stacker compiled a list of 50 baby names with holiday meanings. Whether...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
momswhothink.com

Boy Names That Mean Angel

Christmas is around the corner! (Yes, already...) Plan ahead early this year and celebrate your baby's 1st Christmas with a custom-made, Christmas ornament that can be the perfect heirloom to use year after year, generation after generation. Click here to explore our designs before it's too late!. From Angelo to...
RELATIONSHIPS
romper.com

These Middle Names For Girls Have So Much Meaning

There are plenty of things about being a girl-parent that are frustrating and challenging, and a lot of times it starts with finding a middle name that flows well with their first name. Sure, struggling to come up with a list of middle names for girls is by no means the hardest thing you’ll deal with as a parent, but it’s still an incredibly irritating way to start the journey. For a task that should be pretty simple, it can be kind of a pain to deal with.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Names#Popular Names#True Names#Canaan#Tempo
The Independent

Voices: I grew up in a cult and was married at 12 — in Texas

Two months before I married, I had my first period. I still wore a training bra. I was 12 and had never kissed a boy, never fathomed marriage. “Repeat after me: I, Habiba, take you, Ali, to be my husband for the duration of 90 days,” Ali*, my new husband, said.Within seconds, I was married. In an Islamic Temporary Marriage, the marriage isn’t nulled with a divorce, but rather a specific period is set — in our case, 90 days. No witnesses are needed, and unlike traditional Islamic marriages, the man doesn’t need to support the woman. But if the...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
momswhothink.com

Girl Names That Mean Ice

Christmas is around the corner! (Yes, already...) Plan ahead early this year and celebrate your baby's 1st Christmas with a custom-made, Christmas ornament that can be the perfect heirloom to use year after year, generation after generation. Click here to explore our designs before it's too late!. There are plenty...
RELATIONSHIPS
momjunction.com

120 Baby Names That Mean Forest For Boys And Girls

If you love nature, you would want to name your child with something that resonates with Mother Nature. A beautiful nature-inspired name is benevolent and merciful. It serves as an inspiration for those with a creative mind. If you love everything around you, these names that mean forest for girls and boys can be of your help. Nature is resilient and tranquil, so choose a name for your daughter or son that defines their personality.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
thelakewoodscoop.com

3-Year-Old: “My Abba Took Me To A Strange Party”

[COMMUNICATED] My name is Eli. I’m three years old and that means I have a yarmulke and peyos, because I’m a big boy. That’s what my mommy told me when she had to leave to go sleep somewhere else so she could have medicine and doctors all the time… that I’m a big boy.
KIDS
bigcountryhomepage.com

9-year-old Jennifer is a ‘loving and helpful child’ looking for Forever Family

Jennifer is an independent child. She easily develops bonds with those older than she. Jennifer is a quiet child until she is comfortable with those around her. When she is comfortable, she does not have a problem speaking her mind. Jennifer is a loving and helpful child. She enjoys doing family related and individual activities, especially if they are outside. Jennifer loves getting her nails done. She loves to jump around and build forts out of pillows and blankets. Jennifer enjoys listening to music in her room. Her favorite foods are bacon and sausage, breakfast pizza, ramen noodles, and macaroni and cheese. Jennifer also loves playing with Hatchimals. Her favorite subjects in school are math, social studies, and reading. Jennifer loves to be around animals. In particular, she loves, dogs, cats, horses, and chickens. She enjoys helping take care of them and she enjoys playing with them. Jennifer also enjoys camping and going to the lake.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years

Over two years after David and Louise Turpin were sentenced to life in prison, their children have tried to move on with their lives. Years after Jordan Turpin, 21, made her escape from her family home to call the police on her parents, David, 60, and Louise Turpin, 53, the girl who bravely ran away at 17 to make the call is speaking out in an upcoming ABC 20/20 special with Diane Sawyer. Jordan was one of 13 kids that the couple shared, twelve of whom were being held captive in the family’s home in abusive conditions, including being malnourished and chained to their beds. While the children’s identities have been well-protected, a little bit more has been made known about them through their parents’ trial and the upcoming special. Find out more about the Turpin kids here.
KIDS
momswhothink.com

Boy Names That Mean Strength

Christmas is around the corner! (Yes, already...) Plan ahead early this year and celebrate your baby's 1st Christmas with a custom-made, Christmas ornament that can be the perfect heirloom to use year after year, generation after generation. Click here to explore our designs before it's too late!. From Egon to...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

77K+
Followers
48K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy