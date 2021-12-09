Boys and Girls Names That Are Disappearing the Fastest

Naming a baby is one of the most fraught decisions a couple makes. Should they go with a traditional moniker or a distinct one to separate their child from everyone else? In the past, parents tended to prefer tried-and-true names, typically handed down from their parents, grandparents, or other relatives. (To track how naming traditions have changed over the years, see the most popular names in America since 1880 .)

Today, parents feel no obligation to follow any tradition, and so often get creative. No one wants their child to have the same name as three or four other kids in kindergarten. But names go through cycles. A trendy name can quickly become passé if too many kids have it, which explains why fewer and fewer boys may be named Brаden.

On the other hand, names once considered too old-fashioned can recycle back up the list in time. However, it’s difficult to imagine anyone naming a child Gertrude or Aloysius these days.

Pop culture has much to do with baby-naming, too. It’s not surprising that the name Karen, with its current negative connotations, has sunk down the list -- although it hasn’t completely disappeared. Books and movies supply names, too. After the movie “Frozen” was released in 2013, Elsa, the name of the Snow Queen character, shot up the list (temporarily) of favorite girl names. ( Here are 20 of the most popular literary-inspired baby names in America .)

Using data from the Social Security Administration to compare the popularity of boy and girl names between 2016 and 2020, 24/7 Tempo has compiled a list of names that are disappearing the fastest. Only names that were among the top 1,000 most popular names in 2016 but not among the most popular 200 in 2020 were considered. Different spellings of similar names were considered as different names.

The results reveal that some traditional names are never out of favor. Names like Elisabeth, Cynthia, Jeffrey, and even Larry, remain on the list even as their rank fluctuates up and down with trendier names taking their place. Glance down this list and perhaps you’ll find your name -- or the name of your future child.

Girls

25. Aubrie

> Girls named Aubrie in 2016: 651 -- 480th most popular

> Girls named Aubrie in 2020: 360 -- 750th most popular

24. Kenia

> Girls named Kenia in 2016: 451 -- 649th most popular

> Girls named Kenia in 2020: 277 -- 923rd most popular

23. Braylee

> Girls named Braylee in 2016: 482 -- 619th most popular

> Girls named Braylee in 2020: 290 -- 896th most popular

22. Baylee

> Girls named Baylee in 2016: 631 -- 493rd most popular

> Girls named Baylee in 2020: 348 -- 771st most popular

21. Crystal

> Girls named Crystal in 2016: 542 -- 573rd most popular

> Girls named Crystal in 2020: 309 -- 864th most popular

20. Chelsea

> Girls named Chelsea in 2016: 932 -- 354th most popular

> Girls named Chelsea in 2020: 444 -- 646th most popular

19. Elsa

> Girls named Elsa in 2016: 477 -- 625th most popular

> Girls named Elsa in 2020: 280 -- 918th most popular

18. Addisyn

> Girls named Addisyn in 2016: 501 -- 599th most popular

> Girls named Addisyn in 2020: 294 -- 892nd most popular

17. Cadence

> Girls named Cadence in 2016: 867 -- 379th most popular

> Girls named Cadence in 2020: 415 -- 677th most popular

16. Elisabeth

> Girls named Elisabeth in 2016: 426 -- 686th most popular

> Girls named Elisabeth in 2020: 256 -- 985th most popular

15. Kadence

> Girls named Kadence in 2016: 411 -- 699th most popular

> Girls named Kadence in 2020: 252 -- 1000th most popular

14. Guadalupe

> Girls named Guadalupe in 2016: 459 -- 642nd most popular

> Girls named Guadalupe in 2020: 268 -- 945th most popular

13. Cynthia

> Girls named Cynthia in 2016: 552 -- 563rd most popular

> Girls named Cynthia in 2020: 307 -- 867th most popular

12. Kaydence

> Girls named Kaydence in 2016: 848 -- 388th most popular

> Girls named Kaydence in 2020: 402 -- 692nd most popular

11. Katelyn

> Girls named Katelyn in 2016: 869 -- 376th most popular

> Girls named Katelyn in 2020: 413 -- 681st most popular

10. Addilynn

> Girls named Addilynn in 2016: 490 -- 611st most popular

> Girls named Addilynn in 2020: 280 -- 917th most popular

9. Kaylie

> Girls named Kaylie in 2016: 500 -- 602nd most popular

> Girls named Kaylie in 2020: 284 -- 913rd most popular

8. Jaelynn

> Girls named Jaelynn in 2016: 444 -- 658th most popular

> Girls named Jaelynn in 2020: 258 -- 979st most popular

7. Karen

> Girls named Karen in 2016: 616 -- 508th most popular

> Girls named Karen in 2020: 325 -- 831st most popular

6. Addyson

> Girls named Addyson in 2016: 680 -- 467th most popular

> Girls named Addyson in 2020: 338 -- 793rd most popular

5. Kyleigh

> Girls named Kyleigh in 2016: 647 -- 483rd most popular

> Girls named Kyleigh in 2020: 324 -- 836th most popular

4. Alexia

> Girls named Alexia in 2016: 868 -- 377th most popular

> Girls named Alexia in 2020: 369 -- 734th most popular

3. Brittany

> Girls named Brittany in 2016: 572 -- 545th most popular

> Girls named Brittany in 2020: 264 -- 956th most popular

2. Annabella

> Girls named Annabella in 2016: 751 -- 431st most popular

> Girls named Annabella in 2020: 315 -- 852nd most popular

1. Jillian

> Girls named Jillian in 2016: 602 -- 517th most popular

> Girls named Jillian in 2020: 263 -- 961st most popular

Boys

25. Dillon

> Boys named Dillon in 2016: 667 -- 459th most popular

> Boys named Dillon in 2020: 388 -- 667th most popular

24. Jamal

> Boys named Jamal in 2016: 353 -- 701st most popular

> Boys named Jamal in 2020: 242 -- 912nd most popular

23. Carl

> Boys named Carl in 2016: 443 -- 605th most popular

> Boys named Carl in 2020: 281 -- 816th most popular

22. Keegan

> Boys named Keegan in 2016: 1291 -- 282nd most popular

> Boys named Keegan in 2020: 589 -- 494th most popular

21. Brayan

> Boys named Brayan in 2016: 415 -- 640th most popular

> Boys named Brayan in 2020: 264 -- 853rd most popular

20. Tristen

> Boys named Tristen in 2016: 419 -- 635th most popular

> Boys named Tristen in 2020: 266 -- 851st most popular

19. Dominik

> Boys named Dominik in 2016: 339 -- 721st most popular

> Boys named Dominik in 2020: 232 -- 941st most popular

18. Aden

> Boys named Aden in 2016: 699 -- 441st most popular

> Boys named Aden in 2020: 391 -- 664th most popular

17. Jeffrey

> Boys named Jeffrey in 2016: 314 -- 770th most popular

> Boys named Jeffrey in 2020: 212 -- 994th most popular

16. Terrance

> Boys named Terrance in 2016: 331 -- 737th most popular

> Boys named Terrance in 2020: 223 -- 966th most popular

15. Brennan

> Boys named Brennan in 2016: 549 -- 533rd most popular

> Boys named Brennan in 2020: 312 -- 763rd most popular

14. Brock

> Boys named Brock in 2016: 689 -- 449th most popular

> Boys named Brock in 2020: 371 -- 680th most popular

13. Trenton

> Boys named Trenton in 2016: 819 -- 389th most popular

> Boys named Trenton in 2020: 433 -- 621st most popular

12. Jase

> Boys named Jase in 2016: 1593 -- 241st most popular

> Boys named Jase in 2020: 624 -- 474th most popular

11. Randy

> Boys named Randy in 2016: 425 -- 628th most popular

> Boys named Randy in 2020: 260 -- 862nd most popular

10. Franco

> Boys named Franco in 2016: 353 -- 699th most popular

> Boys named Franco in 2020: 233 -- 937th most popular

9. Larry

> Boys named Larry in 2016: 446 -- 604th most popular

> Boys named Larry in 2020: 267 -- 842nd most popular

8. Maxton

> Boys named Maxton in 2016: 330 -- 738th most popular

> Boys named Maxton in 2020: 214 -- 986th most popular

7. Terry

> Boys named Terry in 2016: 388 -- 665th most popular

> Boys named Terry in 2020: 237 -- 931st most popular

6. Brendan

> Boys named Brendan in 2016: 688 -- 450th most popular

> Boys named Brendan in 2020: 342 -- 717th most popular

5. Jaxen

> Boys named Jaxen in 2016: 341 -- 716th most popular

> Boys named Jaxen in 2020: 214 -- 984th most popular

4. Canaan

> Boys named Canaan in 2016: 385 -- 668th most popular

> Boys named Canaan in 2020: 228 -- 950th most popular

3. Trent

> Boys named Trent in 2016: 412 -- 642nd most popular

> Boys named Trent in 2020: 233 -- 938th most popular

2. Jakob

> Boys named Jakob in 2016: 475 -- 582nd most popular

> Boys named Jakob in 2020: 253 -- 883rd most popular

1. Brаden

> Boys named Brаden in 2016: 598 -- 502nd most popular

> Boys named Brаden in 2020: 281 -- 815th most popular