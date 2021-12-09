ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Questionable Friday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Russell (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Cavaliers....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Leandro Bolmaro: Playing time slips with Russell back

Bolmaro played four minutes off the bench in Sunday's 116-111 win over the Trail Blazers, finishing with zero points (0-1 FG) and one assist. The return of D'Angelo Russell (ankle) from a three-game absence proved costly for Bolmaro, who played fewer than 10 minutes for the first time since Nov. 26. Bolmaro wasn't able to take advantage of a seven-game stretch of double-digit minutes, as he shot just 22.2 percent from the field during that span. The rookie looks like he'll find himself on the outside of the rotation moving forward, with Jaylen Nowell and Malik Beasley seemingly ahead of him on the depth chart for spots on the second unit behind starting guards Patrick Beverley and Russell.
NBA
GQ

For D’Angelo Russell, Finding Peace Takes Adversity

D’Angelo Russell’s path to becoming one of the NBA’s elite point guards has been quite the journey. His first years in the NBA were an adjustment. The speed of the game. Learning what it meant to be a professional. Deciding which routines worked best for him. Finding his voice on and off the court. And then, a few seasons into his career, it happened—playoffs. There was a moment when fans began to notice it all clicking: Russell delivering on his ample promise; Russell galvanizing his teammates; Russell leading.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Timberwolves Notes: Russell, Edwards, Rubio, Starters

Point guard D’Angelo Russell may be having a down year shooting the ball (.383/.330/.817), but he’s proven to be an essential player for the Timberwolves, writes Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. Krawczynski argues that Russell might be the team’s most important player this season due to his unexpected two-way impact — he’s defending with gusto for the first time in his career — and the lack of other play-makers on the roster.
NBA
zonecoverage.com

Hold On, Is This D'Angelo Russell's Team Now?

Truthfully, I’m not sure how to answer whether this is D’Angelo Russell‘s team. But that won’t stop me from trying. It has now been decades of failure for the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, today we are going to look beyond the past. A convincing win against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night gets the team back in the winning column after a five-game skid. Sitting at 12-15, the record is still not ideal. But the Wolves are still in the mix to make the play-in tournament this year.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
D'angelo Russell
Person
Malik Beasley
Person
Leandro Bolmaro
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Sixers Trade Sends Ben Simmons to New York

We are now heading towards the year 2022 and Ben Simmons is still a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. All offseason long, the main trade discussions were centered around Simmons and the Sixers, yet here we are 26-28 games into the 2021-22 NBA season still talking about this nonsense!. The...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves#Cavaliers
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Kyrie Irving News

Kyrie Irving has yet to play in a game for the Brooklyn Nets this season. That could change before the regular season is over, though. While Irving has been sitting out due to New York’s vaccine requirements, there is reportedly growing optimism that the All-Star point guard will eventually play.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Trade Russell Westbrook For Ben Simmons But Need A Third Team To Complete The Deal

With the NBA's moratorium on players acquired during the offseason being lifted, teams are looking to move pieces around in their quest to put together the perfect squad. The Los Angeles Lakers made the most changes during the 2021 offseason, bringing in 11 new players. The idea was to bring in certified bucket-getters to increase their chances of winning the championship, but age has been a factor so far in their campaign. They are having a hard time on defense as younger players are blowing past them.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
firstsportz.com

Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma gets agitated after rumors of Talen Horton Tucker trade are stirred

Kyle Kuzma has been one player, who has always spoken his heart out on all the latest news and has taken a firm stance defending his former and current teammates time and again. This time the Washington Wizards marquee has spoken about trade rumors of Talen Horton Tucker. The latter was finally able to break a series of bad games and was able to delivers an impactful performance to help the purple and gold army against the Orlando Magic.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks Player Is Receiving Trade Interest From Rival Teams

The New York Knicks have hit a rough patch. After starting the 2021-22 NBA season 5-1, they are now 12-15 as they have struggled to play with any consistency on either end of the court. Right now, the Knicks are a team without an identity. The defense, which was their...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy