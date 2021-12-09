Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Questionable Friday

Bolmaro played four minutes off the bench in Sunday's 116-111 win over the Trail Blazers, finishing with zero points (0-1 FG) and one assist. The return of D'Angelo Russell (ankle) from a three-game absence proved costly for Bolmaro, who played fewer than 10 minutes for the first time since Nov. 26. Bolmaro wasn't able to take advantage of a seven-game stretch of double-digit minutes, as he shot just 22.2 percent from the field during that span. The rookie looks like he'll find himself on the outside of the rotation moving forward, with Jaylen Nowell and Malik Beasley seemingly ahead of him on the depth chart for spots on the second unit behind starting guards Patrick Beverley and Russell.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO