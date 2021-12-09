ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, RI

Body found in Bristol ID’d as Prudence Island ferry passenger who went overboard

By Sarah Doiron, Melanie DaSilva
 6 days ago

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — Portsmouth police say a body found in the water in Bristol was the woman who went overboard from the Prudence Island ferry earlier this week.

The Bristol Police Department said the body was spotted near a Hope Street restaurant Thursday afternoon and has since been removed.

The 39-year-old Prudence Island woman went overboard about halfway through the ferry’s 30-minute trip from Prudence Island to Bristol Monday evening, according to police.

The Coast Guard spent more than 10 hours searching for her by boat and helicopter.

It was initially believed the woman had fallen off the boat, but ferry riders told detectives it appeared she may have intentionally climbed over the deck railing and jumped into the water.

She was not wearing a life jacket at the time.

