Canucks hire Rutherford as team president, interim GM

The Vancouver Canucks hired veteran NHL executive Jim Rutherford as team president on Thursday. Rutherford will also serve as interim general manager while leading the search for a new GM. The Canucks cleaned house on Sunday, firing general manager Jim Benning, coach Travis...

kingstonthisweek.com

Canucks notebook: Rutherford lauds Demko as building block for success

Jim Rutherford tossed bouquets Monday. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Worthy recipients were the hard-working Vancouver Canucks, who have found a way to amass a four-game win streak under new head coach Bruce Boudreau. The effort was not lost on the new president of hockey operations, who then tempered the plaudits.
Sportsnet.ca

Rutherford conveys confidence, leadership needed to steer Canucks back on track

VANCOUVER — If this was stressful for Jim Rutherford, he didn’t show it. The 72-year-old member of the Hockey Hall of Fame said he considered retirement and “stress-free days” at home in Raleigh, N.C., but instead decided to join the Vancouver Canucks for a lot of stressful days as the team’s new president of hockey operations.
kingstonthisweek.com

Canucks hire Derek Clancey as assistant GM

During his inaugural chat with the media on Monday, new Vancouver Canucks president Jim Rutherford said he was looking to quickly add an assistant general manager to his staff. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. And he’s done so, hiring...
Yardbarker

Vancouver Canucks not rushing to make moves says Jim Rutherford

Last week, the Vancouver Canucks hired Jim Rutherford as president of hockey operations. The 72 year-old is one of the most highly regarded executives in the industry. “It is time for a new vision and a new leader who will set a path forward for this team,” team chairman Francesco Aquilini said in a news release. “Jim has tremendous experience building and leading winning organizations and I believe he will help build the Vancouver Canucks into a team that can compete for championships again.”
Yardbarker

Canucks’ News & Rumors: Rutherford, Boudreau, Demko & More

In this edition of Vancouver Canucks‘ News & Rumors, Jim Rutherford has started his search for a new general manager (GM). Meanwhile, Bruce Boudreau continues his winning streak as the club’s new bench boss. Also, Thatcher Demko is named the NHL’s first star of the week. Rutherford...
Pro Hockey Rumors

Jim Rutherford won't rush to hire GM, make trades

Since the Vancouver Canucks cleaned house on December 5, firing GM Jim Benning and head coach Travis Green, among others, the team is 4-0-0. While new head coach Bruce Boudreau may have made a difference behind the bench in those contests, new President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford has barely been on the job since his hiring was formally announced on Thursday. It just goes to show that the Canucks roster is not in need of a complete teardown. Changes can be made, and knowing Rutherford they certainly will, but the Hall of Fame executive will not make any snap judgements. As a result, Rutherford told the media today, including NHL.com’s Kevin Woodley, that he will not rush to hire a GM nor to make any trades.
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Brad Marchand, Craig Smith In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins played the Flames two days before Calgary put six players and one coach in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Now two Bruins are in protocol. The first player placed in protocol was forward Craig Smith. About 90 minutes later, the Bruins announced that star winger Brad Marchand was placed in COVID-19 protocols, too. Despite missing three games due to a suspension, Marchand leads the Bruins in goals (11) and assists (16) this season. Smith has two goals and five assists in his 19 games this season. On Monday, the NHL postponed Calgary games through Thursday amid the team’s COVID...
The Hockey Writers

Bruins News & Rumors: Kane, Bergeron, Lucic & More

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, there was recently talk that the team was interested in Evander Kane, but that no longer appears to be the case. Meanwhile, many are beginning to speculate what the future could hold for Patrice Bergeron, who is without a contract for next season. In other news, former Bruin Milan Lucic was able to get a proper ovation for his 1000th NHL game, a milestone he hit last season. Last but not least, after a shaky start, both Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman are picking up their play in recent weeks.
The Hockey Writers

5 Penguins Who Probably Won’t Be Back Next Season

The Pittsburgh Penguins are enjoying some success this season, even though they’ve dealt with a wide range of injuries, COVID-19 battles, and some players who are struggling to find their form. The team is expected to be buyers at the trade deadline, as the Stanley Cup is front of mind for the Penguins in 2021-22. Next season, however, could be a different story, as there’s expected to be several changes to the roster over the summer. Let’s take a look at five Penguins are who likely enjoying their final season in Pittsburgh.
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks talk boosters — ‘We’ll do whatever it takes’ — after Monday’s game is postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the Calgary Flames

The NHL postponed Monday night’s Chicago Blackhawks game at the United Center after six Calgary Flames players and a staff member entered the COVID-19 protocol. No makeup date has been announced. The Flames announced that Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane, Brad Richardson, Adam Ruzicka, Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov — a defenseman who played for the Hawks last season — and a member of their ...
NBC Sports

A hat trick and rout of Devils give Flyers' season-best 3rd straight win

The Flyers picked up a season-best third straight win with a 6-1 knockout of the Devils on Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center. Cam Atkinson scored a hat trick and nine different Flyers recorded at least a point. So far, Mike Yeo has worked his magic with the Flyers....
