Just when the Miami Dolphins were starting to click, just when the players were beginning to believe in themselves and take that belief and turn it into execution, just when the whole entire season was, realistically, laid out in front of us and visions of postseason play danced in our head, that pesky pandemic had to rear its disgusting head. The Miami Dolphins have been hit hard with a Covid outbreak and it even seems the rest of the league will have a lot of, potential, shuffling around to do in the next five days.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO