Modiphius Entertainment is joining with Bethesda to bring the world of wonder, humor, and danger known as Skyrim to your tabletop in a new game titled The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim The Adventure Game, and it is live on Gamefound right now. Skyrim The Adventure Game has already been fully funded (it was actually funded in just over 28 minutes) and has also unlocked over 50 stretch goals, which is beyond impressive. There are a few days left though in the campaign if you haven't backed it yet, and if you're on the fence still, we recently had a chance to sit down and put the game through its paces, and we've got a full impressions rundown right here to help you make a decision.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO